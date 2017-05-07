Javi Marroquin Moving On With Another MTV Star, Who Was The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Reportedly Caught In Bed With?

Javi Marroquin is moving on to someone new! A year after his divorce with Kailyn Lowry – and subsequent romance with Madison Channing Walls – the Teen Mom 2 star is reportedly dating another co-star. Who was Marroquin caught with this time?

According to Radar Online, Marroquin was caught hanging out with Brittany DeJesus over the weekend. Brittany is the sister of Marroquin’s Teen Mom co-star Briana DeJesus. The two were first spotted in Los Angeles outside of a hotel room. They later went to a night club and got extra cozy while boozing it up.

Marroquin even went so far as to post a video of him waking Brittany up in what appeared to be a shared hotel room.

???? A post shared by Brittany DeJesus (@brittdejesus_) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

When asked if Marroquin was romantically involved with Brittany, he flat out denied the rumors. “Absolutely not,” he stated. “We had some business in LA together.”

Briana is a new addition to MTV’s hit reality drama, despite the objection of the rest of the cast. An inside source revealed that producers cast Briana to add more drama next season. “Some of the girls are unreliable with filming and others just are no longer bringing the drama viewers want to see,” the insider stated. “They needed to spice it up.”

Marroquin is fresh off his romance with Walls. The pair only dated for a few weeks before parting ways. Lowry, meanwhile, is preparing to have another baby this summer. She still hasn’t revealed the identity of her third baby daddy, which will certainly add a lot of drama down the road.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” Lowry assured fans when she broke the big news.

Bumpin' A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on May 6, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

While Lowry gets further along in her pregnancy, The Hollywood Gossip reports Javi Marroquin is spending more time with their sons, Lincoln and Isaac. Marroquin and Lowry are firmly committed to co-parenting their sons, although this wasn’t always the case.

Shortly after they separated, the two experienced a rough patch that included blowout fights and restraining orders. Fortunately, things have since calmed down and Lowry recently shared a video of Marroquin and Isaac playing soccer together. Lowry actually had Isaac during her relationship with Jo Rivera and Marroquin has become a father figure to the young boy.

“We are actually doing really well,” Marroquin admitted. “Everything is behind us now and we’ve moved on. It’s all about the boys now and it’s great.”

Really proud of this little guy! Now we just have to learn how to stop ???????? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Marroquin, of course, is just as committed to raising Lincoln. Although Marroquin and Lowry went through a rough patch after their split, they are both focused on doing what’s best for their children, which has actually improved their relationship with each other as well.

According to Us Magazine, Marroquin even came to Lowry’s defense on social media. Lowry was at a book signing when she posed beside two fans wearing a shirt that read, “Team Javi Puta.” One fan commented that it was good to see that Marroquin made it to the book tour but Marroquin didn’t take the bait.

“Their shirts are epic,” Marroquin wrote in reference to the t-shirts. “At the end of the day that isn’t cool. That’s my sons mother. We’ve put everything behind us to raise our son the right way.”

The comment marked a dramatic turn for Marroquin, who had just been issued a restraining order to stay away from Lowry. In fact, a week before the book signing, Marroquin told fans that he is “disgusted” when he looks at her. It isn’t clear why Marroquin changed his tune, but it definitely good that he and Lowry are on better terms.

MTV has not announced when the new season of Teen Mom 2 will premiere, though filming is expected to start soon. Lowry hasn’t commented on the rumors surrounding Marroquin’s dating life.

Tell us! Do you think there is more going on between Javi Marroquin and Brittany DeJesus than just a friendship? Let us know in the comments below.

[Feature Image by MTV]