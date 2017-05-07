‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Update: Audrey Roloff Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Little People, Big World fans have been enjoying lots of updates from Zach and Tori Roloff on the upcoming birth of their son over the last couple of weeks, and now Audrey Roloff — the wife of Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy — has also gotten into the act by posting a new photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

“Stop shoplifting other people’s ideas, and start tapping into the wealth of groundbreaking, awe-inspiring, innovativeness that is within YOU,” the Little People, Big World star wrote in a post that included the hashtag #23weekspregnant. She then quoted John 14:12, which says, “Truly, truly I say to you, whoever believes in me will also do the works that I do; and greater works than these will he do, because I am going to the Father.”

Always fashion conscious, Audrey Roloff also invited fans to download the LiketoKnowIt app to find out more about her darling dress. We saved you the trouble and looked it up ourselves. It’s the Ingrid & Isabel Off-the-Shoulder Maternity Midi Dress, available at Nordstrom for $88.00.

Audrey last showed off her baby bump at 20 weeks, with an adorable photo over the Easter weekend. In that pic, she sported a lovely frock dress from “Christian owned shop” Fancy Free Clothing Boutique.

In February, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff announced to Little People, Big World fans that they are expecting their first child, and on April 1, they let the world know their little bundle of joy will be a girl via a post on Instagram.

“IT’S A GIRL!!!!!” Audrey wrote.

“This makes it so much more real… oh my goodness, we’re going to have a daughter.”

Audrey and Jeremy are expecting their baby girl in September.

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori Roloff could become parents at any moment. Their baby — a boy — is due at the end of the month, but, as Inquisitr noted, Tori recently posted on Instagram that she was already feeling contractions and was 1 centimeter dilated. That doesn’t mean that Baby Boy Roloff is definitely coming early, but Zach and Tori have to be ready for anything!

One of the things the parents-to-be have been preparing for is the possibility that their son could have dwarfism, like Zach and his mom, Amy Roloff. Zach and Tori discussed that scenario while awaiting the results of an ultrasound on the season premiere of Little People, Big World, which aired on Tuesday.

“I think as a parent it would be scary,” Tori confessed to her husband. “If you didn’t know anything about dwarfism and you found out your child was a dwarf, that would be scary. There are certain things that would come along with having an achondroplasia child that would be more difficult than having a child that was average height.”

Zach countered with his own concerns.

“So I’m not going to say: ‘Oh yeah, man, I wish my kid had dwarfism. All those struggles he’s going to go through? Heck yeah! Can’t wait!’ But I’m also not going to say: ‘I really hope [he’s] an average height.’ Average height kids have issues, too.”

But Tori ultimately summed up the situation by expressing her love for her son.

“Whatever pops out, we’re going to love it.”

When the newest Little People, Big World star is born, he will get to spend his first months in an adorable new nursery, which Tori Roloff posted a photo of on Instagram last week.

Our new season of Little People Big World starts tonight! Can't wait to show you all of the things we have been up to the last 9 months! ???????????? Hope you guys will be watching on #tlc at 9:00pm PT! #storyofzachandtori #ZandTpartyofthree #lpbw A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 2, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

The room features a sweet mountain and plane theme, with snow capped mountains painted on the wall and a plane mobile hanging above the crib. Of course, the room wouldn’t be complete without an “R” on the wall (for Roloff).

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]