‘Little People, Big World’ Baby Update: Audrey Roloff Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Little People, Big World fans have been enjoying lots of updates from Zach and Tori Roloff on the upcoming birth of their son over the last couple of weeks, and now Audrey Roloff — the wife of Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy — has also gotten into the act by posting a new photo of her baby bump on Instagram.
Stop shoplifting other people’s ideas, and start tapping into the wealth of ground-breaking, awe-inspiring, innovativeness that is within YOU. I would consider Jesus to be a pretty creative guy. I mean come on… healing the bind, turning water to wine, and resurrecting the dead?! Unimaginable! And yet during His final days on earth he said, “Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever believes in me will also do the works that I do; and greater works than these will he do, because I am going to the Father.” (John 14:12) I take this to mean: Listen up you guys! You’re gonna do far more remarkable and unbelievable things than I did because I need you to keep on proving my divinity, beauty, greatness, power, and creativity to all the world when I’m gone! If we believe Jesus’s words to be true about us, that means that we have the ability to do even greater things than healing the sick and raising the dead! We get to think even MORE outside of the box than that! Through Christ in us (the Holy Spirit), we are able to do immeasurably more than we could ever ask or imagine! We can do superabundantly more than we dare think. We can accomplish infinitely beyond our greatest prayers, hopes, or dreams! This ALWAYS MORE mentality calls us to live abundantly. Don’t look at other people’s creative ideas as an interference to our own. That’s scarcity thinking, rather than abundantly living. #alwaysmore #23weekspregnant P.S. If you have the LIKEtoKNOW.it app you can screen shot this photo for dress details!!
Always fashion conscious, Audrey Roloff also invited fans to download the LiketoKnowIt app to find out more about her darling dress.
Audrey last showed off her baby bump at 20 weeks, with an adorable photo over the Easter weekend. In that pic, she sported a lovely frock dress from “Christian owned shop” Fancy Free Clothing Boutique.
PLEASE READ // “The riches of his grace” are infinite. Perhaps the richest of his graces is our forgiveness, the wiping away of our sins and the redemption of our souls to be reconciled with our creator. Through Jesus blood REDEMPTION is made available to ALL of us. According to Romans 3:23, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and are justified by his grace as a gift, through the REDEMPTION that is in Christ Jesus.” We have been redeemed through salvation, and although our salvation cost Jesus everything, we receive it freely. As the song goes, “Oh to grace how great a debtor, daily I’m constrained to be.” We were bought with a price, Jesus’ precious blood, and we cannot do anything to earn this gift of grace, we simply must receive it and allow it to transform our lives. Christ wants to redeem so much MORE than our "falling short of the glory of God." He came to redeem us from our brokenness. In our daily lives, redemption is an invitation from confinement to freedom, from anxiety to peace, from guilt to respect, from addiction to self control, from selfishness to servanthood, from depression to joy, from complacency to growth, from disobedience to honor, and from sickness to health. Don’t you dare think there is anything in your life that is too ugly, shameful, or broken for God to heal and redeem. He was, is, and will be your Redeemer! (Job 19:25) Psalm 107:2 says, “Let the redeemed of the LORD say so, whom he hath redeemed from the hand of the enemy” This verse instructs us to proclaim and make known our redemption! Not just our salvation, but the continual redemptive work of God in our lives! What has God redeemed you from that you need to stand up and “say so?” Dress is from the most adorable Christian owned shop @shopfancyfree ????#shopfancyfree #20weekspregnant #heisrisen #easter #ᴇᴀsᴛᴇʀsᴜɴᴅᴀʏ
In February, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff announced to Little People, Big World fans that they are expecting their first child, and on April 1, they let the world know their little bundle of joy will be a girl via a post on Instagram.
“IT’S A GIRL!!!!!” Audrey wrote.
“This makes it so much more real… oh my goodness, we’re going to have a daughter.”
Audrey and Jeremy are expecting their baby girl in September.
Meanwhile, Zach and Tori Roloff could become parents at any moment. Their baby — a boy — is due at the end of the month, but, as Inquisitr noted, Tori recently posted on Instagram that she was already feeling contractions and was 1 centimeter dilated. That doesn’t mean that Baby Boy Roloff is definitely coming early, but Zach and Tori have to be ready for anything!
One of the things the parents-to-be have been preparing for is the possibility that their son could have dwarfism, like Zach and his mom, Amy Roloff. Zach and Tori discussed that scenario while awaiting the results of an ultrasound on the season premiere of Little People, Big World, which aired on Tuesday.
“I think as a parent it would be scary,” Tori confessed to her husband. “If you didn’t know anything about dwarfism and you found out your child was a dwarf, that would be scary. There are certain things that would come along with having an achondroplasia child that would be more difficult than having a child that was average height.”
Zach countered with his own concerns.
“So I’m not going to say: ‘Oh yeah, man, I wish my kid had dwarfism. All those struggles he’s going to go through? Heck yeah! Can’t wait!’ But I’m also not going to say: ‘I really hope [he’s] an average height.’ Average height kids have issues, too.”
But Tori ultimately summed up the situation by expressing her love for her son.
“Whatever pops out, we’re going to love it.”
When the newest Little People, Big World star is born, he will get to spend his first months in an adorable new nursery, which Tori Roloff posted a photo of on Instagram last week.
The room features a sweet mountain and plane theme, with snow capped mountains painted on the wall and a plane mobile hanging above the crib. Of course, the room wouldn’t be complete without an “R” on the wall (for Roloff).
Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.
[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]