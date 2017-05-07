Prison Break Season 5 Episode 6: Promo, Photos And Things To Expect

Prison Break Season 5 Episode 6 is titled Phaeacia. As with the title of episode 1, it is a reference to Homer’s Odyssey. Michael Scofield has escaped from prison and now he has the greater challenge of escaping the collapsing country of Yemen.

To make matters worse, Michael and Lincoln are being hunted by ISIL for the murder of Abu Ramal. In the promo for Episode 6, Poseidon has directed his associates A&W and Van Gogh to kill Michael Scofield. It looks like fans are in for an action-packed episode, you can watch the 30 second promo below:

Lincoln also states “He’s dying” while Michael lays down injured from what could be an airstrike by Poseidon’s minions. In the previous episode, Lincoln forced Michael to explain how he is still alive. Michael revealed that he was contacted by Poseidon before he was due to marry Sara; Poseidon revealed that Paul Kellerman did not have any authority to exonerate Lincoln, Sara and his other associates. Michael had to fake his death and work for Poseidon to acquire legitimate exonerations for his friends and family.

Michael and Lincoln will not escape this nation unless they work together. #PrisonBreak pic.twitter.com/5TNh6VLYOZ — Prison Break (@PrisonBreak) May 6, 2017

Lincoln told Michael that he should have come to him and Michael realizes that he should have trusted his brother before they are interrupted by ISIL soldiers.

According to Den of Geek, the synopsis for Episode 6 is as follows:

“As Michael, Lincoln and the remaining Ogygia gang try to escape Yemen, they find themselves racing through the desert from a vengeful Cyclops. Meanwhile, A&W and Van Gogh question their roles as their pursuit of the escapees leads them to…Graceland.”

There are nine episodes in the revival series. In Episode 4 (spoilers ahead) we lost one of the original cast members, who appeared to have been dead before. Paul Kellerman, played by Paul Adelstein, was killed by Poseidon’s henchmen that are not much different from how he used to be.

Before Kellerman died he warned Van Gogh, who seemed to have got the message: “I was you once, killing for a lie,” he uttered before receiving his fatal shot. Since Prison Break characters have a knack for coming back to life series the creator confirmed that Paul Kellerman is truly dead this time around.

Scheuring also reveals to The Hollywood Reporter that at least two characters will die and Paul Kellerman was the first one to meet his maker:

“If you kill characters, then when you have action sequences, you think the other characters might die, too. It naturally fills those sequences with more stakes, because the audience knows we’re willing to kill people. So I knew that at least two characters had to die this season. Kellerman was a good first one to go, because in some ways, he was finding out [the secret behind Scofield]. He was getting too close to the truth on the government side. Once you start finding out the truth, and you’re starting to kick out exposition that’s too early in the narrative, you can’t sustain that. You gotta die! When you know too much too early, you die.”

Michael was pushed over the edge on Tuesday's #PrisonBreak. ???? Link in bio. A post shared by Prison Break (@prisonbreak) on May 5, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

While T-Bag seems to have turned over a new leaf, Poseidon is still a mystery and may be a character from the original series; however, this is yet to be determined. Will Michael try and take down Poseidon? That could potentially occur in the next season, if Prison Break is greenlit for one more.

Whip seems to have been working as a CIA operative, along with Michael and seems to be vital to his plans and refers to him as his “whip hand.” With four episodes left, there is a lot to get through in the revival series.

What do you think of Prison Break Season 5 so far?

Sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by FOX PictureGroup]