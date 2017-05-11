US-North Korea Story: From Kim Jong-un ‘CIA-Backed’ Assassination Plot to Formation of Korean Mission Center

The rivalry between the Unites States and North Korea has turned into a blame game as the latter claimed that American authorities tried to kill their leader, Kim Jong-un. The incident was reported in April following which Pyongyang declared seeking the extradition of anyone found involved in the conspiracy against their national leader.

North Korea vice Foreign Minister Han Song Ryol held a meeting with Pyongyang’s foreign diplomats on Thursday and called the attack on Kim a CIA-backed plot. The top official of the nation also said it was not only America that was involved in the conspiracy but South Korea’s intelligence agency was equally responsible for the attack. Han also added that both the rivals joined hands and forced a North Korean man into the assassination plot.

The attack targeted the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “Heinous terrorists were recently detected in the DPRK,” Han said. “The terrorists were infiltrated by the CIA of the U.S. and the puppet National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea in a bid to commit state-sponsored terrorism against the supreme leadership of the DPRK by use of a biochemical substance.”

Han also said that North Korea will find all the “terrorist maniacs” and won’t spare them. The Thursday meeting of North Korea minister has come following the claims of the nation of being ready to launch the sixth nuclear test soon. In an interview with a reputed media outlet, the nation’s ambassador to the UK, Choe II, confirmed the launch of the new nuclear test. He said that the time and place of the launch will be decided by Kim.

“Our nuclear power is our sovereign right. It is the only way to protect the peace of the Korean Peninsula and the region,” the official from North Korea claimed. “The U.S. cannot attack us first… If the U.S. moves an inch, then we are ready to turn to ashes any available strategic assets of the U.S.”

After the claims made by top officials of North Korea, the United States seem to ensure safety to the nation. As a result, the American CIA has set up a Korean Mission Center. The agency announced that the unit will be responsible for addressing any nuclear and ballistic missile threat caused by North Korea.

“The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has established a Korea Mission Center to harness the full resources, capabilities, and authorities of the Agency in addressing the nuclear and ballistic missile threat posed by North Korea,” the CIA said in a statement. “The new Mission Center draws on experienced officers from across the Agency and integrates them in one entity to bring their expertise and creativity to bear against the North Korea target.”

CIA Director Mike Pompeo justified the creation of the unit now saying it has been found recently that nuclear tests and serious threats from North Korea have become quite frequent. Pompeo said that the center will allow America to make CIA efforts more purposefully integrated. He added that the establishment of the unit will be a reflection of “the dynamism and agility” that CIA ensures in handling the national security challenges arising nowadays.

The agency also said that the new set-up will work in close connection with the “entire U.S. national security community.” Former analyst Nixon believes that South Korean intelligence agencies will work in cooperation with the American initiative.

“I think it’s very interesting that this happened and now we have (newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in) who says he want a different relationship with Pyongyang. I think that’s very helpful, hardline never works,” Nixon said while referring to the new South Korean president who took office on May 10.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]