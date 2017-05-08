‘Attack On Titan’ Season 2 Episode 7: ‘Close Combat’ Spoilers; Reiner’s Voice On Hiatus

Things are getting more exciting on Attack on Titan, which make fans say it was worth it to wait for nearly four years since Season 1 aired. The anime series is now on its Episode 7. Meanwhile, a voice actor behind Reiner, a major character, has announced a sudden hiatus. Yoshimasa Hosoya’s doctor advised him to take a leave as his throat has been overused.

Warning: Attack on Titan Season 2 spoilers ahead!

Next week on Attack on Titan Season 2 Episode 7, the Colossal Titan and the Armored Titan get into a close combat with the Scouts. They can’t turn their back now as they pursue their mission to exterminate every human. It is a mission that Reiner and the others have devoted themselves to because they are warriors. Spoilers tease that Reiner’s role is about to change in a major way for the rest of the season.

Episode 6 Recap

Previously on Attack on Titan Season 2 Episode 6, there were some revelations. First, Christa Lenz’s real name is apparently Historia Reiss, and Reiss is actually a noble family surname. The relevance of this information is not yet made clear in the episode, but Den of Geek bets it could be related to the government having to do with everything that is happening. Moreover, Historia Reiss has a darker side that nobody knows about until the episode showed part of it. It would be interesting how her true self could unfold in the next episodes.

Meanwhile, Reiner also has a big revelation, although it was done like it was no big deal. Yet, it is a big plot twist. Reiner told Eren Jaeger he is the Armored Titan while Bertolt is the Colossal Titan. There were suspicions among Hange and the Corps about Reiner and Bertolt, which was explained through a flashback in Attack on Titan Season 2 Episode 6. With Reiner’s confession, Eren felt betrayed. He transformed into a Titan towards the end of the episode in a cliffhanger that left fans wondering if he would fight Reiner.

In Episode 6, Ymir also transformed into a titan beast, much to the surprise of her comrades, especially Reiner and Krista. She jumped off the Utgard Castle Tower to fight the titans and save her friends. Reiner also learned Ymir’s secret that she consumed a friend years ago.

Reiner’s Voice Actor On Hiatus

In another Attack on Titan news, the voice actor behind Reiner Braun has announced that he has to be on hiatus due to health concerns. Yoshimasa Hosoya has been advised by her doctor to take a vacation from voice acting due to the overuse of his throat, as reported by Inverse. Hosoya, however, said through his website that he is going to be back by the of this year. Hosoya is one of the fan-favorites when it comes to voice acting. In addition to Attack on Titan, he also provided voice talents to Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans and Digimon Adventure Tri. In his message, he thanked his fans for the support and said that he hopes for their continued patronage when he returns within the year after complying with the medical treatment.

Hosoya’s absence may not have a huge impact on the current season of Attack on Titan. Season 2 recordings are probably already finished, with six more episodes left. It may, however, affect Attack on Titan Season 3, which is inevitable to happen.

This season of Attack on Titan continues to follow Eren Jaeger as he continues to fight against the titans to save mankind.

Catch Attack on Titan Season 2 Episode 7 “Close Combat” on Funimation and Crunchyroll at 10:30 a.m. EST next Saturday, May 13, or on Hulu at 11:00 a.m. EST.

