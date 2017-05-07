‘SNL’ Spoofs Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski’s Romance On ‘Morning Joe’ [Video]

Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) cold open mocked Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s “secret” romance and recent engagement. Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat’s portrayal of the MSNBC lovers, who have co-hosted Morning Joe since 2007, comes after several months of rumor-mongering that the two were in a romantic relationship. The rumors were finally confirmed on Thursday, May 4, when the pair announced their engagement in southern France while celebrating Brzezinski’s 50th birthday.

SNL’s portrayal of Scarborough and Brzezinski on Morning Joe, spoofed their efforts to keep their romance under wraps until after their engagement. Back in August, during his campaign, Donald Trump, then Republican presidential candidate, had fueled persistent rumors that Scarborough and Brzezinski were romantically involved by threatening to expose them. After they announced their engagement, Trump bizarrely offered to officiate their wedding, but Brzezinski told Vanity Fair that she turned down the former business mogul’s offer.

Some day, when things calm down, I'll tell the real story of @JoeNBC and his very insecure long-time girlfriend, @morningmika. Two clowns! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2016

On SNL’s version of Morning Joe, Scarborough and Brzezinski flaunted their romantic involvement without inhibition.

“Well, guys, they did it — OK. The House has passed their health care plan which might take health insurance away from 24 million Americans,” SNL’s Scarborough announced. “Many of them are swing voters in 2018. If morality doesn’t matter to them, I mean, maybe just pure politics should?”

“It’s crazy! I’m up it, I’m over it, I’m past it, I’m in the driveway, the car is running,” McKinnon’s Brzezinski interjected with a dramatic display of righteous indignation.

“This party – your party, the Republican Party – is completely morally bankrupt at this point,” she added, turning to address Moffat’s Scarborough.

Moffat’s Scarborough tried to calm his over-excited colleague.

“Oh, Mika! That’s enough, OK?” he said.”You’re being snickety because you know it pushes my buttons.”

“Does it… push your buttons?” Brzezinski purred sexily, drawing closer to Scarborough to caress his hair.

“It does,” he answered softly.

The two gazed deeply into each other’s eyes, lost in a private world of their mutual sexual attraction.

“Mika Boo, you’re being a stinker,” Moffat’s Scarborough whispered, switching to his bedroom voice.

McKinnon’s Brzezinski abandoned all restraint. By the time she took Scarborough’s nose in her mouth and nibbled sexily the pair had lost contact with the world around them.

Bobby Moynihan as MSNBC guest Mike Barnicle, Beck Bennett as political analyst Mark Halperin, and Mikey Day as Willie Geist, couldn’t believe their eyes as they observed the mounting sexual tension in the make-believe MSNBC studio.

“What am I seeing here?” SNL’s Geist burst out incredulously. “I don’t know… I have so many unanswered questions.”

A call came from someone who identified as John Miller and claimed to be a White House staff. But it was clear that the speaker was Alec Baldwin in his role as President Trump. Miller is the pseudonym that Trump had allegedly used in the 1980s and the 1990s when he called New York tabloids to brag about his sexual conquests.

“Hello Joe, Mika. This is John Miller. I’m sort of new here,” said Baldwin’s Trump-Miller. “Mika, I’m just celebrating the fantastic success we had in Congress yesterday with the new health care law. After Congress voted, we had a party. There was beer. The disaster that was Obamacare has finally been repealed.”

“I want to wish everyone a happy Cinco de Mayo, when Mexicans eat a sink full of mayonnaise,” Miller added expansively as part his celebration of the “death” of Obamacare.

But SNL’s Scarborough tried to dampen Miller’s enthusiasm by pointing out that the bill was unlikely to pass in the Senate without major changes.

“Hold on sir, the bill still has to pass the Senate,” SNL’s Scarborough said.

“What now?” Miller blurted confusedly.

“The bill goes through the Senate,” SNL’s Scarborough explained patiently. “They might even rewrite the entire thing — if they pass it at all.”

“But… there was beer…,” a boozy Miller stuttered.

Observers noted that SNL’s cold open this week was a departure from previous episodes this season which have opened with a political sketch. But the engagement of the MNSBC co-hosts overshadowed President Trump’s American Health Care Act (AHCA), the new GOP-sponsored health care bill that narrowly passed in the House this week.

Trump also signed a “religious liberty” executive order that ended the Johnson Amendment which prohibited religious organizations from engaging in politics by endorsing or opposing political candidates.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]