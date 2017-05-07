Chris Pine, Kellyanne Conway, And Star Trek: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Recap

Saturday Night Live had its second ever fully live episode last night. Actor Chris Pine of Star Trek fame made his debut as host.

Morning Joe Cold Open

The episode opened by poking fun at Morning Joe, an NBC News morning talk show. SNL cast regulars Alex Moffat and Kate McKinnon respectively played Morning Joe hosts Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. They touched on the sexual tension between the two morning show hosts and the new prospective healthcare bill.

Chris Pine’s Monologue

Pine’s monologue focused primarily on the fact that he is different from the other famous Hollywood white ‘Chris’s, such as Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt. Pine soon broke into a song about it to the tune of Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl.” SNL cast members, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, and Pete Davidson also made brief appearances during the bit.

Where in the World is Kellyanne Conway?

Commenting on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s recent media silence, this parody of Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego, a popular 90s PBS game show, asks the question that seemingly no one wants the answer to. Complete with the signature bright red outfit worn by an animated Kate McKinnon, and theme song sung by various cast members. Overall, a short but enjoyable skit.

World Peace Rap

Beck Bennett stars as Stav D, a Slavic rapper, who is concerned about the current state of 2017. This seemingly odd at first sketch is an updated parody of a 2006 music video by Speak, a Hungarian rapper. He sung about on the concerns of the US and the ‘problems’ that the country has. Cast member Kyle Mooney and Chris Pine also make an appearance.

SWAT Recon

Pine and SNL regular Mikey Day distract a SWAT recon team, played by Kenan Thompson and Beck Bennett. Pine and Day’s innocuous shenanigans also save the day by the end of the skit by convincing the possibly dangerous target, Bobby Moynihan, to join in on the fun.

The House

This spoof on MTV’s popular reality series Real World pokes fun at the unnecessary drama over any little, petty conflict and the quick cuts to roommates reactions to ongoings in the house. Chris Pine, Beck Bennet, and Kyle Mooney star as roommates who fight over the fact that Pine’s character forgot about margarita night.

Weekend Update

Colin Jost and Michael Che started off their Weekend Update by making fun of the AHCA decision, and went through many topics as the segment went on. Weekend Update got a new meteorologist, a nervous Dana Lazarus, played by Vanessa Bayer, Leslie Jones found love on her recent vacation, and other miscellaneous topics were mentioned.

Auto Shop

Chris Pine, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Alex Moffat, and Bobby Moynihan work at an auto body shop, they all reluctantly admit that they watch RuPaul’s Drag Race, before breaking into a lip sync battle.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Poking fun at Hulu’s hit original series The Handmaid’s Tale, an adaption of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel of the same name, shows the men’s reaction to the oppression that women face in the newly repressed society. It mainly shows the cluelessness that they have with things that don’t immediately concern them.

Star Trek Lost Episode

Chris Pine takes on the role of Kirk but as his Star Trek predecessor’s version in a spoof of a ‘lost episode’ of the original Star Trek series. Pine is joined by other SNL cast members as well as Kenan Thompson playing famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Tonight. #SNLLiveCoastToCoast A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on May 6, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

The final four episodes of Season 42 of Saturday Night Live were and are being broadcast across the US at the same time, this was the second of those episodes. This makes the job seem to have a bit more pressure, since there isn’t a time delay to rely on.

However, over social media platforms, the cast and crew still seemed to have an enjoyable time backstage with actor Chris Pine during the filming.

