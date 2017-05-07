Watch ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’ Live Streaming Online, How To Stream Full Award Show Episode [Video]

It’s Sunday, May 7, 2017, and that means it’s time for the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The show airs on MTV at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, and you can watch the awards show streaming live online. Check for the full episode to show up on demand at MTV and possibly HULU tomorrow as well. Those who will be away from their television sets can access the live stream on tablets, laptops, cell phones, desktop computers, and other mobile devices. Hosted by Adam Devine, tonight’s show brings a number of high-profile celebrities as nominees, presenters, and guest performers. You can follow Devine on Twitter @ ADAMDEVINE.

Watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards Facebook Live Video Countdown

Those planning to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards live online will find there are several options available. The official MTV website has a live stream option available. Since MTV is a subscription-based network, you’ll find the best way to access MTV’s live stream is through your cable or satellite account. As a cable or satellite television subscriber, you can use your login information to access live streams in several ways. First, you may visit the network’s website and click on live stream. You can then watch MTV Movie & TV Awards live via the website. Though many people are cutting cable and turning to ala-carte subscriptions, these can become costly and even make it difficult when trying to access live streams. Many services such as Roku will not let you bypass a cable or satellite subscription to watch live streaming programs. In addition to MTV, MTV2, and MTV Classic, TV Land, VH1, BET, Comedy Central, and Spike will simulcast the show.

Watch Videos: 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominees

The only alternative to watching shows like the MTV Movie & TV Awards live without using your subscriber information is to look for a feed on YouTube or other video hosting sites. This is not a recommended option for several reasons. First, it is illegal to broadcast a cable or satellite show on YouTube or other video hosting sites live if you are not authorized to broadcast the stream. Second, the people who do so often are trying to solicit money regarding Google Adsense revenue and other monetary-based programs. When you find one of these shows on video hosting sites, they are full of ads, and some even ask people to donate. Other sites may bundle a live stream with a virus or malware and ask you to download a special player to watch the live stream. You can avoid a lot of trouble by logging into the official MTV website and watching the live stream and other full episodes as a legitimate subscriber.

MTV also has an app, and you can download the app then log in to watch the live broadcast. The MTV app is available for many devices such as Roku, XBox One, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Google Play, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablets and Android TV.

Tonight’s MTV Movie & TV Awards brings several notable changes, and it will be interesting to see how those changes impact the show. Not only is there a TV or television category, but tonight’s MTV Movie & TV Awards are gender neutral. That means there are no categories such as best actor or best-supporting actress. Instead, the actors will compete against one another.

MTV Voting is still open for the trending, Best Musical Moment category via the Musical.ly app. You can review all the nominees and cast your vote for the best musical moment and share it with the hashtag #bestmusicalmoment as well.

There are two ways to follow the MTV Movie & TV Awards on social media networks. There is the official MTV social network sites, but there are specific MTV Movie & TV Awards official accounts. You can access the official MTV Movies & TV Awards Facebook page in the link. The official Twitter page for the MTV Movies & Twitter Awards is @MTVAwards.

The hashtags @ mtv, # mtvawards, and @ MTVAwards are currently trending on Twitter and Facebook.

So much ???????????? but only one comedic performance can be the best! Vote now at https://t.co/19vM2Egq7X to tell us who should win! pic.twitter.com/pRKADfbAfU — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) April 11, 2017

We're just as hyped as @13ReasonsWhy star ???? @JustinPrentice ???? for the 2017 #MTVawards Catch all the madness TOMORROW at 8/7c! ✨ pic.twitter.com/fgj8nPrGdq — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 7, 2017

The following information was released via an MTV press release and is the list of current MTV Movie & TV Awards presenters and attendees. Here is the full list as shared by MTV.

MTV Movie & TV Awards Presenters Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Presenter

Alexandra Daddario, Presenter

Allison Williams, Presenter/Nominee (Get Out)

Amy Schumer, Presenter

Ansel Elgort, Presenter

Asia Kate Dillon, Presenter

Cara Delevingne, Presenter

Cast of 13 Reasons Why, Presenters Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Ross Butler, Miles Heizer, Brandon Flynn, Tommy Dorfman, Devin Druid, Justin Prentice, Brandon Larracuente, Michele Selene Ang, Steven Silver and Ajiona Alexus

Cast of IT, Presenters Finn Wolfhard (Nominee/Stranger Things), Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff

Chrissy Metz, Presenter/Nominee (This Is Us)

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Presenter

Dane Dehaan, Presenter

DJ Khaled, Presenter

Gal Gadot, Presenter

Goldie Hawn, Presenter

Hailee Steinfeld, Presenter/Nominee (The Edge of Seventeen)

John Cena, Presenter

Lil Rel Howery, Presenter/Nominee (Get Out)

Mark Wahlberg, Presenter

Martha Stewart, Presenter

Milo Ventimiglia, Presenter/Nominee (This Is Us)

Shay Mitchell, Presenter/Nominee (Pretty Little Liars)

Snoop Dogg, Presenter

Tom Holland, Presenter

Zac Efron, Presenter/Nominee (Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates)

Zendaya, Presenter MTV Movie & TV Awards Attendees: Anders Holm

Ashton Sanders, Nominee (Moonlight)

Barry Jenkins, Nominee (Moonlight)

Blake Anderson

Caleb McLaughlin, Nominee (Stranger Things)

Charlie Heaton, Nominee (Stranger Things)

Daniel Kaluuya, Nominee (Get Out)

DJ Nasty (House DJ)

Emma Watson, Nominee (Beauty and the Beast)

Gaten Matarazzo, Nominee (Stranger Things)

Gigi Gorgeous, Nominee (This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous)

Hugh Jackman, Nominee (Logan)

Issa Rae, Nominee (Insecure)

Jenner Furst, Nominee (Time: The Kalief Browder Story)

Jharrel Jerome, Nominee (Moonlight)

Josh Gad, Nominee (Beauty and the Beast)

Lakeith Stanfield, Nominee (Atlanta)

Lonnie Chavis, Nominee (This Is Us)

Mike Colter, Nominee (Luke Cage)

Millie Bobby Brown, Nominee (Stranger Things)

Natalia Dyer, Nominee (Stranger Things)

Noah Schnapp, Nominee (Stranger Things)

Rebel Wilson

RuPaul, Nominee (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Shannon Purser, Nominee (Stranger Things)

Taraji P. Henson, Nominee (Hidden Figures, Empire)

Trevor Noah, Nominee (The Daily Show)

Yara Shahidi, Nominee (Black-ish)

Are you going to watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards live streaming online tonight? Will you watch the live stream or on television? What do you think about the new gender-neutral categories? Feel free to leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions in the appropriate section below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]