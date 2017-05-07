Tyga is so furious about Kylie Jenner’s romance with Travis Scott, he’s now wanting to challenge the rapper out on a rap battle to see who comes out on top in the end.

Things couldn’t be more uncomfortable for Tyga right now — not only because he’s relationship with Kylie has come to an end, but that she had to date somebody that’s on the same label as the “Rack City” hitmaker.

Travis and Tyga are both signed to Kanye West’s GOOD Music, so there’s an understanding why the father-of-one would now be upset and in his feelings about the situation.

Tyga owns the night in the flashy video for “Eyes Closed.” Watch: https://t.co/r4VTWOdZNt pic.twitter.com/ZcaUwA5292 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) May 5, 2017

Not only will be seeing a lot of Scott, he’s also convinced that Jenner will use this to her advantage in making sure that Travis’ career continues to skyrocket while hoping to keep Tyga’s career anywhere near the level of her boyfriend’s success.

Tyga feels that Kanye may end up favoring Travis Scott and make him a priority because of the relationship he now shares with Kylie, and if that was to be the case, Tyga would absolutely lose his mind — he wouldn’t be able to cope if that was to happen.

According to Hollywood Life, instead of wondering whether Kanye could potentially side with Travis because he’s dating Kylie, Tyga wants to organize a rap battle between himself and the 25-year-old, hoping that the person who comes out on top has all of West’s support.

Tyga wants to organize this rap battle with the end goal being that the winner becomes the priority over at GOOD Music. He’s been waiting for years to finally put some new music out, so the last thing Tyga would want now is to be blacklisted because he’s no longer with Kylie and Travis Scott’s career is already looking promising.

Tyga Enjoys Night Out With Kylie-Look-A-Like Jordan Ozuna — Moving On?: Are Tyga, 27, and Jordan Ozuna dating? —… https://t.co/HWoDEr41ZC pic.twitter.com/5a6sMeae78 — News Headquarter (@newshqtoday) April 27, 2017

“Tyga’s threatened by Travis [Scott’s] relationship with Kanye and he’s equally over everyone saying he’s a bad rapper,” a source shares. “He wants to go head-to-head with Travis in a free style rap battle.”

“And whoever wins gets Kanye’s full on support and all the financial backing of the label to work on a new album. Tyga’s got this! He wants everybody on the label to be present at the battle so they can witness him straight up unleash mad vocals on Travis and kill him like Remy did Nicki.”

It’s been hard for Tyga to comprehend the fact that it only took Kylie two weeks to move on from her relationship with the rapper. Now that she’s dating someone who is affiliated with Tyga under the same label, it’s going to make things extremely problematic.

With the close relationship Tyga has built over at GOOD Music, as revealed by The Fader, he hopes that Kanye West will be open to being just as supportive of his career as with Travis’.

Travis Scott & Tyga’s Ex Kylie Jenner Fuel Dating Rumors (Photos) https://t.co/2wip06ZWGB pic.twitter.com/bZ3DY5RUBv — BeatingBeats Music (@beatingbeats) April 27, 2017

“Tyga wants to spit mad venom on Travis for taking Kylie and for making him look like he’s less than a man in her family’s eyes. Scott [Disick] has always gotten along with Tyga and has been encouraging Kanye to keep him on his label. Scott doesn’t want to see his friend get iced out of the family cause he and Kylie are on the outs.”

News of Tyga worrying about being blacklisted under Kanye’s label comes just weeks after reports claimed that the 27-year-old would definitely rule out a potential reconciliation with Jenner, stressing that she completely hurt his feelings when she moved on with another rapper in just two weeks after taking a break from one another.

