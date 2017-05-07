Johnny Depp Stayed In Character While Filming ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ 5, According To Brenton Thwaites

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales is expected to be Johnny Depp’s first mega blockbuster movie in a few years. Depp is bringing back is his iconic character Jack Sparrow this summer and Australian actor Brandon Thwaites, who stars alongside the Golden Globe winner, gives fans some insight into how he brings the character to life.

The 27-year-old Australian actor revealed to The Daily Telegraph that Johnny Depp managed to stay in character during most of the filming: ‘I never really saw him out of costume, Thwaites revealed. Despite Depp’s method acting, Brandon Thwaites found him easy to work with and revealed that he is a huge fan of the Hollywood star.

#deadmentellnotales ☠️ A post shared by Brenton Thwaites (@brentonthwaites) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

‘He’s a really cool, sweet guy,’ Brenton said of Johnny Depp, according to The Daily Mail. Pirates of the Caribbean 5 was reportedly filmed in Australia for about six months in 2015. Post-production work continued up until 2017 and the highly anticipated film is set to be released on May 26 2017. Early estimates suggest that Pirates of the Caribbean 5 will do over $100 million on the Memorial day weekend.

Johnny Depp has been making headlines recently for his tumultuous relationship with model and actress Amber Heard, who alleged abuse during their short marriage. Their divorce was finalized in January 2017 and Heard as reportedly moved on with billionaire Elon Musk.

Several reports also suggest that Johnny Depp is in debt and the actor recently accused his management company of improperly managing his money. The management group then countersued the actor for damages, stating that he mismanaged his money. The legal battle is ongoing ahead of the release of the latest Pirates of the Caribbean installment.

Meet Carina Smyth ✨????Astronomer & Adventurer #potc5 A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Johnny Depp is set for a multi million dollar payday in the fifth installment of the franchise. It is unclear at this point whether a sixth movie will be commissioned and it will likely depend on the success of Dead Men Tell No Tales this Summer.

The anticipated movie is also set to launch the career of Brandon Thwaites, who starred alongside Gerald Butler in Gods ofEgypt.

Thwaites is going to play Henry, who is the son of Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brandon Thwaites talked about working alongside Johnny Depp and his inexperience as an actor:

“My first scene with [Johnny], if I’m remembering correctly, was the scene where Henry is trying to convince Jack Sparrow to team up with him and find this ancient treasure that could one, help Henry, and two, ultimately save Jack — so, a lot of things going on, Thwaites told the publication.

“I just remember being absolutely terrified, like I’d never acted in my life before doing this scene,” says Thwaites, who was 25 years old during the production of the film. “I just remember thinking, ‘How am I going to stand there and talk to Johnny Depp for three minutes, opposite a character that I’d grown up with in my teenage years? It’s not going to be possible.”

Keira Knightley is set to return as Elizabeth Swann after months of rumors about her potential return. It is still unclear whether her appearance is just a cameo or the actress filmed several scenes. Orlando Bloom will also come back as Will Turner; however, the actor revealed to fans that he will look very different as the Captain of the Flying Dutchman.

Early reviews suggest that Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is a great return to a franchise that lost some stream in the last installment.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant / Stringer/Getty Images]