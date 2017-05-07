Beyonce Angered By Lip Injections Claims Amid Twin Pregnancy: Is ‘Lemonade’ Star Lying?

Beyonce is furious that people think she has had lip injections after having shared with the world that she’s expecting twins.

Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy back in February, has documented her journey on Instagram, and it’s been hard for fans not to notice that her lips have gotten bigger, which led many to believe that the singer had some cosmetic work done to herself.

According to Hollywood Life, Beyonce clearly wasn’t happy about the rumors that had spread on the internet, having her rep release a statement to not only clear up the speculation but also stress that it’s very common for pregnant women to experience exactly what Beyonce has.

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland spent Cinco de Mayo together: https://t.co/uUdc6aVQw5 pic.twitter.com/QmVtLGIN6A — E! News (@enews) May 7, 2017

The swollen legs, ankles, and the lips — most pregnant women go through this, Beyonce’s rep stressed, before adding that one shouldn’t forget the soon-to-be mother-of-three is expecting two babies, so it’s evidently going to be worse than those who are only pregnant with one child.

“What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling?” the rep reveals.

“Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things? But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet, and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world…”

While Beyonce tries not to pay much attention to rumors that she has had lip fillers during her pregnancy, given the supposed fact that her ankles, her feet, and her breast size have grown evidently larger too, Beyonce is hoping that people won’t also accuse her of getting fillers in those areas. It’s ridiculous, a source tells People.

Beyonce’s rep slams reports that Beyonce’s lips are not all-natural preggo-lips – https://t.co/kZkD3zclg5… pic.twitter.com/yUmqhYCJln — Infopoles (@info_poles) May 6, 2017

News of Beyonce’s annoyance in having to hear about claims that she supposedly had her lips injected with fillers comes just weeks after reports claimed that the “Formation” singer isn’t far from giving birth to her twins.

Right now, insiders say that Beyonce is taking things really easy because she knows she isn’t far from giving birth anymore. Canceling her appearance at Coachella was a wise move by the singer, who figured that performing with a pregnant baby bump for more than an hour was going to be challenging, to say the least.

Beyoncé and these pregnancy lips???? pic.twitter.com/rW9VAwlnQ5 — karlie (@BossBishh_KP) April 27, 2017

Beyonce is, however, expected to start working on new music material after the arrival of her twins. The former Destiny’s Child lead singer is eager to get back in the studio and work on new music for her fans, which will be her first big project since unveiling Lemonade, her previous album which has since sold more than 3 million copies worldwide.

Its accompanied tour grossed over $230 million, making it one of the most successful tours in history.

There’s no doubt that Beyonce will take a break from doing anything other than being a mother to three children, but she’ll still be recording music when she has the time to do so. With that in mind, fans should rule out a new album by early 2018.

Again, no word on which month Beyonce is expected to give birth, but it’s sure to be in the next two to three months. Are you excited to see Beyonce’s twins?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]