E.G. Daily Issues Statement On Conrad Hilton Break-In: Update On The ‘Valley Girl,’ ‘Rugrats’ And ‘Voice’ Star

E.G. Daily is speaking out on the grand theft auto charges against Conrad Hilton. The heir to the hotel family’s fortune and brother of Paris, Nicky, and Barron and youngest son of Rick and Kathy Hilton, was arrested on charges of grand theft auto after allegedly trying to break into the home of Daily, according to TMZ. Hilton also reportedly violated a 2015 restraining order E.G.’s daughter, Hunter Daily Salomon, had against him. The 23-year-old’s bail has been set at $60,000.

Hilton’s history with Daily’s daughter is a tricky one. The two reportedly dated in the past, but split in 2015 and police later found him inside E.G. Daily’s home after a previous restraining order had been filed against him. TMZ revealed the hotel heir also went to the home of his older sister Paris’s ex and infamous sex tape partner, Rick Salomon, and allegedly stole his Bentley. Salomon is Hunter’s father and E.G. Daily’s ex-husband.

E.G. Daily posted a message to fans to say everything is now okay in the Daily/Salomon household.

But E.G. Daily also says her daughter’s former boyfriend need serious help. Conrad has a long rap sheet, with past charges that include assault, DUI and making threats on an international flight, and last summer he violated his parole by using marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids, and cocaine.

In an interview with TMZ, Daily explained that her family has been having trouble with her daughter’s ex for a long time, but she didn’t take action because she knew he was going through “a rough time” and that jail is not for people with “something going on in their head.”

Daily said she never wanted to call the police the “many, many times he’s woken me up or called our house in the middle of the night or had him on the intercom” because she knew he needed help and not jail.

“It’s a very tricky situation to where I didn’t want to call the police a lot of the times and I didn’t many of the times recently because I’ve been talking to his parents and wanting to make sure he was safe and well,” E.G. told TMZ.

“My daughter Hunter wasn’t with him for five years, so it’s been a lot of years she hasn’t really seen him or had contact, but for some reason, he’s at this merge with my family and for some reason, he wanted some connection with my family.”

While she is now in the news for a bizarre reason, E.G. Daily has been in the public eye for more than three decades. E.G. was a teen star in the 1983 Nicolas Cage movie Valley Girl, where she played promiscuous California teen, Loryn. In 1985, E.G. Daily, who also goes by the name Elizabeth Daily, starred alongside PeeWee Herman in PeeWee’s Big Adventure and she was a 1980s video vixen in Rod Stewart’s “Young Turks” music video.

Born today, September 11: Elizabeth Daily (Pee-Wee's Big Adventure) pic.twitter.com/82ZrP1AMey — Brattle Theatre (@BrattleTheatre) September 11, 2016

Daily has also had a successful recording career, with songs featured on The Breakfast Club soundtrack and on the film Summer School. Daily has released several albums and later competed on the fifth season of The Voice, where she was on Team Blake Shelton. E.G. was knocked out in the knockout rounds.

Of course, most fans know E.G. Daily for her work on the Nickelodeon animated series Rugrats. E.G. voiced the role Tommy Pickles in the hit kiddie show and also its spin-off, All Grown Up. E.G. is also the voice for Buttercup in The Powerpuff Girls.

While she is currently dealing with her daughter’s boyfriend drama, E.G. Daily had some tragic boyfriend trauma of her own. In 1984, E.G. was dating Cover Up actor Jon-Erik Hexum at the time of his death from an accidental gunshot wound. E.G. Daily married Salomon in 1995 and they went on to have two daughters, Hunter and Tyson.

You can see E.G. Daily talking about the trouble her family has had with Hunter’s ex in the video below.

