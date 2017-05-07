Charlotte Flair Naked Photo Leak: WWE Star Demands Private Images Are Removed From The Internet

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair is the latest female WWE star to have intimate photographs leaked to the internet, and understandably Charlotte is not impressed. It’s fair to say, that celebrity photo leaks are nothing new, but female WWE stars like Flair seem to be a priority for hackers at the moment. Charlotte, the 31-year-old daughter of WWE legend Ric Flair, confirmed on Thursday, that intimate photographs had been stolen from her and leaked to the internet.

Flair is not the only female WWE star to have been targeted in recent weeks. As reported recently in the Inquisitr, British WWE superstar Paige, had intimate photos and X-rated videos leaked recently. According to the New York Post, Paige’s sex tapes showed her with two different wrestlers, and may spell the end of her WWE career. Fans were disgusted to see that Paige’s WWE title belt appeared in one of the videos.

Charlotte Flair recently became the first female wrestler to compete in main event singles matches on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, and a pay-per-view event. With Flair’s star ascending, she is understandably devastated to find that her intimate photographs have been stolen and leaked online.

Charlotte took to social media platform Twitter, to demand that the nude shots be removed from the internet immediately.

Flair said “private photos of mine were stolen and shared publicly without my consent. These images must be removed from the internet immediately.”

Sadly, f0r Flair, asking for her nude images to be removed from the internet, is much easier than seeing it happen. It’s widely accepted wisdom that once an image is on the internet it is there forever. As mentioned above Flair and Paige are just two of the WWE stars who have had nude pictures leaked. So, who are the others.

WWE Stars Alexa Bliss, Victoria, And Former WWE Divas Maria And Kaitlyn In Nude Photo Leaks

Both Charlotte Flair and Paige have admitted that the leaked photos and videos are of them, and a host of other WWE stars have been dragged into the scandal. Current WWE Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss has also been drawn in, but she claims that the supposed images of her are badly photoshopped fakes.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Bliss says that her leaked photos are “completely bogus.” Bliss was responding to a story that appeared in UK tabloid the Sun, when she said she was offended by the fake images.

“Once again, the risque photos on the Internet supposedly of me are bogus. I am offended and demand these altered photos be removed immediately.”

Bliss recently became the first person ever to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships, and is one of the WWE’s top female stars.

However you look at it, the leaks of private photos of Flair, Paige, Maria, and Kaitlyn are extraordinary. Add in the fake photos of Alexa Bliss, and you could be tempted to surmise that female WWE stars are being targeted by hackers, and Forbes speculate that the leaks could hurt the WWE’s family-friendly image. A family-friendly business model is essential if the WWE network is to remain relevant in the digital age. More families are attending live events, and the wholesome image is attractive to major sponsors like toy-maker Mattel.

Charlotte, Paige and Bliss have been trailblazers in the world of sports entertainment. All have tried to build a reputation for their skill in the ring, rather than just being “eye-candy,” to fill the card before the real action starts. In those circumstances, leaked intimate photos don’t just hurt Charlotte, Paige, and Alexa on a personal level. The leaks damage the stars image, and that in turn hurts the WWE brand.

[Featured Image by WWE]