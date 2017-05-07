Chris Brown And Karrueche Tran: After Temporary Restraining Order, Will Tran Testify In Court?

Could Chris Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran have more than a temporary restraining order in store for the allegedly abusive singer? New reports suggest that Tran is planning to do something that Brown’s previous ex, Rihanna, wasn’t able to do – testify against him.

According to sources familiar with the situation who spoke to TMZ, Tran has “no fear” about appearing in court and detailing Brown’s purportedly abusive behavior, which includes kicking her down a flight of stairs, punching her in the stomach, and even making threats against her life. The report adds that the alleged abuse had started “a long time ago,” but it’s only been recently that Karrueche has found the courage to speak out and take actions against it, hoping to inspire other women in violent relationships to confront the people who may have abused them.

As TMZ pointed out, the Karrueche Tran temporary restraining order and her potential decision to testify against Chris Brown is a sharp contrast to what happened when Rihanna was in a similar situation in 2009. In February of that year, Brown was accused of beating and threatening the “Work” singer during an argument, only for Rihanna to “almost immediately have a change of heart” and not cooperate with authorities.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Brown settled on a plea bargain in June 2009, with the deal including six months in jail or community service, five years’ formal probation, and domestic violence counseling in exchange for a guilty plea. At that time, Brown was supposed to be issued a “stay-away order” preventing him from having contact with Rihanna, but this was turned down by the Barbadian pop star’s legal counsel.

All told, this new development adds another interesting layer to the Karrueche Tran temporary restraining order saga, which TMZ described as more than two months of the model trying to serve Brown with the TRO, only for the “With You” singer to avoid process servers. This reportedly ended on Thursday night, when Chris was finally served the TRO following his 28th birthday party. However, the Inquisitr wrote yesterday that Brown denied having ever received such documents, taking to Instagram to call the reports a “super lie.”

Meanwhile, Brown tweeted an apology to Dallas-area fans last night, saying that he wouldn’t be able to attend an after-party at the Park Avenue club. It’s not sure, however, whether this is in relation to the Karrueche Tran temporary restraining order, or any related legal case.

For his part, Chris Brown has consistently denied Karrueche Tran’s allegations of domestic abuse, countering her claims on social media. His lawyer, Mark Geragos, has also spoken out about the issue, accusing Tran in April of trying to use “self-promotion” to increase her profile and stressing that her case is “doomed to failure.” But Gossip Cop (via Jam’n 107.5) quoted Tran’s manager Jacob York, who countered by saying Geragos should allow Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran to “have their day in court.”

“Mark should put up or shut up, but this sleight of hand he’s trying to do, to distract from his client’s current violent issues, is reprehensible. This is real life and real issues, and not a topic that should be used by Mark to spin press. Let them have their day in court and let the chips fall where they fall.”

Attempts to reach Karrueche Tran and have her comment about the temporary restraining order or her plans to testify against Chris Brown have not been successful as of this writing, TMZ noted. The order was filed on February 17, 2017, more than two years after the couple had broken up, and primarily accuses Brown of threatening Tran in a number of ways, including death threats, and through text messages sent as recently as December 2016 to January 2017.

