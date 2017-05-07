Are Kate Middleton, Prince William And Prince Harry Too Public With Feelings? Queen Demands Royalty ‘Realign’

Are Kate Middleton, Prince William And Prince Harry too touchy-feely, and share too much personal, emotional, information for a royal? According to the Sunday Times, Queen Elizabeth seems to think so.

Speaking to a former aide of the monarch, “she is now going it alone,” now that Prince Philip has announced that he is stepping back from public life. What the queen needs is for the royal family to “realign.”

A royal source spoke exclusively to the prestigious paper and indicated that the major announcement of Prince Philip withdrawing from public life “is the opportunity to realign the households.”

This source indicates that this catalyst has suddenly inspired Queen Elizabeth to focus on what the royal family are there to do. The queen has been working as a team with her husband for decades. This is a tremendous change for the queen and will personally alter her day-to-day work life. She now needs others to fill in for her husband who has been very active in hundreds of events and charities.

“The feeling is that… everyone must step up to help the Queen and focus more on what the monarchy is there to do: offer continuity and stability, to be a focus for the nation. So let’s make sure we’re all at the Commonwealth Day service, opening tea shops, attending flood disasters — things the public expects the monarchy to be doing.”

This approved list of royal functions does not include such projects as Heads Together, the organization that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince Harry, started. The publication is clear that Queen Elizabeth is quite proud of the accomplishments of her grandchildren, but according to a source, she wants them to be united in her mission and focus on strong leadership of the royal family. This means being present at events for the nation, not for individual organizations and charities. There is just not enough time for both.

“It’s not a choice between one or the other. Showing strong leadership on issues of concern to the public is equally the bread-and-butter work of the royal family in support of the institutional mission.”

Does this mean that the heartfelt confessions, of the two brothers, expressing their grief of missing their mother, will now discontinue? Will Kate Middleton keep a stiff upper lip and not share her own story of as being the mother of two young children, she feels loneliness?

In addition, could this call to realign possibly be in response to Prince William missing the Commonwealth Ceremony? His absence was especially noticed as he was all over the tabloids, skiing with pals in the Swiss town of Verbier, and “dad dancing” the night before the ceremony.

His uncle, Prince Andrew, is apparently well aware of what he was expected to do as he was also in Verbier the very same weekend as his nephew. But, the press noted that Andrew took a flight that got him back in time to be at the ceremony. Was the queen disappointed that the whole team was not at the ceremony?

Not only was Prince William in Switzerland, but Kate Middleton was also absent from the ceremony. It was later discovered that she had her own hen party/ski weekend with her sister, Pippa Middleton, to celebrate her upcoming nuptials.

What may put a wrench in the queen’s intentions are her grandson’s plans to memorialize their late mother, Princess Diana. This year is the 20 year anniversary of her shocking death in Paris. There are going to be many events this year, including a documentary that the two brothers will participate in. The Daily Mail claims that his film will be the “definitive portrait” of their late mother. Is it really fair to tell the young men to keep their feelings to themselves and not discuss their grief over losing their mother at a young age? Or, does being a royal mean that emotions are thrown by the wayside?

Do you think that it’s inappropriate that Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry express their emotions in public? Or, do you instead prefer the younger royal’s openness about the sadness of losing their mother, Princess Diana nearly two decades ago? As always, share your opinions and thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]