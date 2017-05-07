Are Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble Back Together? ‘KUWTK’ Momager And Her Boytoy Pack On PDA At Charity Event

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have reunited and are flaunting that they are back together through obvious PDA during the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

On May 5, the 61-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch was spotted with her lover, Corey Gamble during a charity event in L.A months after the two called it quits.

Sharing photos of the couple’s public display of affection, Radar Online noted how 33-year-old Corey can’t seem to get his hands off of the momager as he leads her along the red carpet.

Kris Jenner Reunites With Boytoy Corey Gamble Two Months After Split https://t.co/eL0e5zP3FL pic.twitter.com/Wyhoq71vgc — Lights and Spectacle (@_LEspectacle) May 6, 2017

For those who haven’t heard, rumors emerged that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble broke up in March after Jenner decided to take a break in order to “focus on her family and the show,” referring to KUWTK. As most Inquistr readers know, Jenner’s reality show with E! is not doing very well since its return for a Season 13.

Not Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Ratings Plummet As E! Scrambles To Reinvent Itself https://t.co/ZPcnYCodUq pic.twitter.com/jFfz5sFwWO — Anny well (@repind2) May 7, 2017

According to the breakup report from Radar, public eye was last treated to the couple’s appearance during Valentine’s Day and have called it quits not long afterwards.

Apparently, Kris asked Corey for some space in what has seemingly sounded like her sacrifice for her family.

“She said that she was getting side-tracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants.”

“Kris just really want to focus on the show right now to ensure that her family stays on air,” Radar’s insider claimed at the time.

The 61-year-old momager’s beau was nowhere to be seen amid the KUWTK ratings drop.

Still, rumors about Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s split paved the way to a couple of other speculations including one that claims that the two were never really in a relationship. Citing an article from OK! magazine, an article from the Inquisitr revealed that the relationship was a farce.

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble ‘Aren’t Really In Love’ After Breakup Bombshell Over His Salary https://t.co/rn1FLM2Hdy — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) March 29, 2016

Apparently, Corey was “given a stipend [by Kris]” to perform the publicity stunt with her whenever a camera is around.

“Their arrangement has become more of a publicity stunt and a ‘trade’ at this point,” a source cited by Page Six said.

“They aren’t really in love and there isn’t much longevity. Everyone is just waiting for Kris to clip it.”

Unfortunately, the links to the source of the information are no longer working so there is no way to probe further whether or not such allegations were true.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble speculations also pointed out the possibility that the 33-year-old hunk may just be Kris’s rebound from her failed marriage, as pointed out by sources close to the momager per the Radar article.

“Kris seems to be much less invested in this relationship that she used to be,” the source said of the split.

“They are not broken up yet because she has not decided to pull the plug on her and Corey completely, but a lot of people in her inner circle think that Corey was nothing but a rebound from Caitlyn anyways!”

Despite that, the Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble relationship seem to be as real as it can get when it comes to the Kardashians as Mirror UK recalls a statement from Kris about her daughter, Kim Kardashian, predicting wedding bells in their future.

“Kim’s desperate for Corey and I to get married and says she’d love a huge wedding,” the 61-year-old reality star said.

“She wants North to be a bridesmaid, but I’ve told her she’s better off putting the pressure on her siblings to get married, not me!”

What we do know now is that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are striding the red carpet as if no break-up ever occurred and are looking more into each other than they ever were. After all, split rumors were never confirmed directly from the mouth of the horse.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living]