ISIS Magazine Encourages Followers Buy Guns At U.S. Gun Shows, ‘Americans Are Dumb–They Have Open Gun Policy’

The Islamic State Magazine has encouraged their supporters and followers to set their eyes on U.S. gun shows because they believe they will have easier access to firearms purchasing here.

According to the Washington Post, a former Islamic State recruit divulged the details on how the terrorist organization takes advantage of America’s “lax gun laws.”

ISIS recruit Harry Safro told the New York Times from a German prison that they believe “Americans are dumb” because they have “open gun policies.”

“They say we can radicalize them easily, and if they have no prior record, they can buy guns, so we don’t need to have a contact man who has to provide guns for them.”

Safro is the very first recruit to be open about the inner workings of the ISIS’ gun acquisition. Though ISIS has been quiet about Safro’s statements on U.S. gun shows, the recent issue of Rumiya, a multilingual propaganda magazine, explicitly shows how the Islamic State endorses their recruits to go to gun shows to purchase firearms without having the need to present any identification.

The recruits were also told to seek out online sales since these do not require background checks of any form.

“The acquisition of firearms can be very simple depending on one’s geographical location. In most U.S. states, anything from a single-shot shotgun all the way up to a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle can be purchased at showrooms or through online sales — by way of private dealers — with no background checks, and without requiring either an ID or a gun license.”

The piece also noted that there are about 5,000 gun shows they can participate in so “the acquisition of firearms becomes a very easy matter.” One of the featured photos of the piece even had a caption that read, “Gun conventions represent an easier means of arming oneself for an attack.”

However, this is not the only go-to advice in the article. Rumiyah also tells readers and supporters that if they would not be able to purchase guns in these shows, they should consider ambushing and robbing gun shops. Knowing that this could be a dangerous task, the magazine cautioned supporters to require assistance for any undertaking.

“If one does not possess any direct or informal contact with any gun dealers, he should abstain from randomly asking people whom they consider ‘trustworthy’ for help in acquiring them, as in many cases this can lead to one falling into the trap of police sting operations or, at the very least, bringing upon oneself unnecessary suspicion.”

The gun advocates in the U.S. have already been warned that there is a big possibility these easy access to firearms could encourage terrorists. The opposition has noted that there are massive “loopholes” in the U.S. gun regulation that will allow anybody to simply click on a button and purchase a gun online.

Though it has also been suggested that the legislation includes people on the terror watch list in the gun ban, the National Rifle Association says the list to “too flawed” to be relied on, according to Washington Times.

The federal law actually requires licensed dealers to conduct a background check on their customers. However, private sellers, the ones mostly featured at gun shows, are not subject to the same process. They can resell the guns as long as the customer resides within the same state.

According to CNN, even Al Qaeda knows that the U.S. gun regulation is a perfect opportunity for them to acquire firearms.

California-raised Al Qaeda spokesman Adam Gadahn warned western governments back in 2013.

“America is absolutely awash with easily obtainable firearms. You can go down to a gun show at the local convention center and come away with a fully automatic assault rifle, without a background check, and most likely without having to show an identification card. So what are you waiting for?”



[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]