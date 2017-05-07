Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell Wedding: Couple Dishes On What They Want To Happen On Their Big Day

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell are taking things slow when it comes to their wedding. The couple, who got engaged at the end of The Bachelor Season 20, has yet to reveal the date of their big day. While fans are waiting to know when the lovely couple will tie the knot, they have taken on a hosting stint for Freeform’s Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings special.

It’s been a year since Higgins proposed to Bushnell but people are still waiting to hear the news on their celebration. Higgins is aware that there are people eagerly waiting to know the details but as the couple had made clear, they still don’t know the “when” aspect of the wedding. They do have an idea on what they want to happen on the big day.

Initially, Lauren made it known that she wanted a simple and small celebration for their wedding. However, with Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, the 27-year-old beauty told ET Online that she felt inspired to have an elegant theme.

“I always thought that I wanted a small wedding. I thought like, destination, or honestly even eloping. But after seeing the beautiful, big wedding at the end of the show, I started to think, like, maybe I want a big wedding.”

Bushnell went on to say that she started to feel the need to plan and think about her wedding to Ben. Seeing the wedding pavilion in the show that they hosted, she thought it was grand and magnificent that she could imagine herself experiencing the same thing.

“It has opened my eyes to what I might want at my wedding.”

For Ben Higgins, there’s only one thing that he wants to make sure would be perfect — the cake.

“My sole goal with the wedding is to make sure we have a good cake.”

Like Bushnell, Higgins also felt inspired by the show for him to think about the cake, which he described to have an icing that’s “smooth” and “nice.”

With Bushnell and Higgins’ latest update on their anticipated and yet-to-be-scheduled wedding, it is speculated that the couple might have a big celebration on TV. They have not ruled out having the ceremony featured for all the world to see but if that indeed happens, they want to make sure they will be working with the Fairy Tale Weddings crew, WetPaint reported.

There’s no hurry for the lovebirds when it comes to exchanging vows, but they want to make sure that their home will be the best place they can share together. Recently, Bushnell collaborated with Birch Lane to give the Denver home she shares with Higgins a makeover, People reported.

Higgins bought the house in Denver in 2014 and at that time, Bushnell described it to be a “ginormous mountain of dirt.” She then sought help from Lane to redo the house and design a Californian-vibe outdoor living area. Lauren said she adores outdoor living, which is why she has agreed to the “natural boho” and “very zen” design. Still, the single mom made sure that Ben gets to have the Colorado vibe he loves.

Almost got a pic of Hollywood…but @laurenbushnell makes for a better picture A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

The outdoor living room is a place where the couple can entertain their friends whenever they come for a visit. The couple has agreed that they would want this particular space in their home.

“We want our backyard to be a place we can hang out with friends all summer long. For both of us, that was the number one thing.”

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell are also working as a team to make sure their lovely abode stays well-maintained. Bushnell claims responsibility for the plants as she enjoys taking care of them while her fiancé is in charge of the dirty work.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images]