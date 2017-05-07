WWE News: Surprising Babyface Turn Being Planned For Nia Jax, Feud With Alexa Bliss Coming Soon

WWE officials have made some huge changes to the Women’s division on Raw over the past few weeks, but they could be planning a change for Nia Jax that the fans won’t see coming. Since the “Superstar Shakeup,” Alexa Bliss has become the Raw Women’s Champion, Mickie James has also moved to Raw, and others are being featured on television on a regular basis. However, Nia Jax hasn’t been featured that prominently.

Since debuting on the main roster after the WWE Draft, Nia Jax has been pushed as a monster heel in the women’s division. Her size, physicality, and presence make her a natural for the role. However, her booking has not been overly strong, and she has lost some big matches. Some surprising losses and a non-consistent role on WWE television have kept her momentum in limbo for several months, but that could change soon.

After Charlotte moved to SmackDown, her spot in the division was filled by Alexa Bliss. She has established herself as the top heel for the brand after winning the Raw Women’s Title. Bayley, Sasha Banks, and others are now in pursuit of her championship. WWE officials could go in many different directions after Bliss’ title win, but the powers that be are planning for Nia Jax to have a surprising babyface run and feud with Bliss.

It’s being reported that WWE officials are planning that babyface run for her down the line. The assumption is she would make the turn after WWE Summerslam. Technically, Bayley hasn’t received her rematch with Alexa Bliss after losing the championship at WWE Payback. Bliss also defeated Bayley again on Raw during the tag team match. The belief is that WWE officials are planning to gloss over Bayley’s right for a rematch.

Instead, Sasha Banks is expected to have another Raw Women’s Title opportunity with Alexa Bliss at WWE Extreme Rules. The WWE Universe is still hopeful that Sasha Banks will turn heel over the summer at some point and rekindle a long-rumored feud with Bayley. It’s unclear if that rivalry will be for the Raw Women’s, but WWE officials have already set up their creative plans for Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax when that happens.

During Alexa’s “championship coronation” on Raw last week, there was a slight tease between Bliss and Jax before the former backed down. As of this writing, it’s unclear how WWE officials are planning to turn Nia Jax babyface, but it’s clear that she will be relying on “Little Miss Bliss” to help her get over with WWE fans during their rivalry. If nothing else, the WWE Universe is curious how a babyface run from Jax will work.

There is no question that Alexa Bliss could act as the foil to Nia Jax. Knowing WWE’s storylines, the powers that be could plan for Bliss to body shame Jax, which could get the WWE Universe on her size. Despite her role as a heel on WWE programming, Nia’s status as a role model for young girls could be inspiring if WWE presents her properly as a babyface. In fact, it would be a stronger character for her to play on television.

Nia Jax is one of the most unique WWE Superstars in the company. Her size and strength give her abilities that could make her a good female wrestler. She’s still gaining experience and learning, but the monster heel run has been done by many others in the past. A babyface run with her message would be unique, especially in the Women’s division. It’s clear why WWE officials would be interested in turn her face. The real question is how they will have her make the transition over the next few months on WWE programming.

[Featured Image by WWE]