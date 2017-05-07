Michael Jackson Raised The Alarm, ‘They Are Trying To Murder Me,’ Weeks Before He Died

Michael Jackson reportedly predicted in handwritten notes sent to a friend weeks before he died that he would be murdered. In a series of notes he sent to his German friend Michael Jacobshagen, weeks before he died of drug overdose in 2009, Jackson said that “they” were planning to kill him and that he was scared.

“They’re trying to murder me,” Jackson wrote in 13 handwritten notes to Jacobshagen, according to the Daily Mail. “I’m scared about my life.”

Jacobshagen, a 34-year-old German businessman who was friends with the pop star for years before he died in 2009, revealed the existence of the disturbing messages he received from Jackson in an interview with Daphne Barak on the Australian TV show Sunday Night.

Jacobshagen said that during a telephone call, Jackson began crying and begged him to fly from Germany to stay with him. Jackson called his German friend and asked him to travel to U.S. to be with him at the time he was preparing for his comeback tour.

“He was in emotional meltdown saying, ‘They are going to murder me,'” Jacobshagen recalled.

Michael Jackson predicted he would be murdered in handwritten notes he gave to a friend weeks before his death o… https://t.co/qaVhADMTCd — Thus Spake (@thus_spake) May 7, 2017

He said he flew to the U.S. and spent three days with Jackson. During Jacobshagen’s stay in the U.S., Jackson handed him a series of disturbing notes in which he kept saying that “they” were trying to murder him.

But Jackson never told Jacobshagen who he meant by “they.” But some of the notes contained references to AEG Live, the organizers of the concerts in London where Jackson was scheduled to perform.

Some of Michael Jackson’s children, relatives, friends and fans believe that the notes sent to Jacobshagen support the theory that Jackson, widely regarded as the King of Pop, was murdered. People who believe in the theory that Jackson was murdered include his daughter Paris, and his sister La Toya.

Jacobshagen said he was revealing the contents of Jackson’s disturbing notes for the first time to back Paris’ allegation that her father was murdered.

This is not the first time it has been claimed that Jackson alleged that “they” were trying to murder him. The Inquisitr reported in January that in an interview with Rolling Stone, Paris alleged that Murray was responsible for getting her father hooked on Propofol and that her father might have been murdered as part of a larger conspiracy.

“It was a setup,” she said.

She added that her father had told her that “they” were “out to get him.”

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.'”

Jackson’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, testified in 2013 during a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Jackson’s family against his concert promoter AEG Live, CNN reported. According to Prince, while preparing for his comeback concerts, Jackson cried after a phone conversation with AEG Live executives, saying “they are going to kill me, they are going to kill me.”

Prince said his father confirmed to him that he was referring to AEG Live CEO Randy Phillips and ex-manager Dr. Tohme Tohme.

According to Prince, Phillips visited Jackson’s Los Angeles mansion the night before the pop star died of an overdose of Propofol – June 25, 2009 — and spoke aggressively to Jackson’s personal physician Conrad Murray.

“He [Phillips] was grabbing [Conrad] by the back of his elbow and they were really close and he was making hand motions.”

RT TheSun "Michael Jackson predicted he would die just weeks before his death https://t.co/bjdPApDEKw pic.twitter.com/Kn70t5q1E2" — Dak (@dak2zeke) May 7, 2017

Although Prince could not hear what Phillips was saying to Murray, he recalled that the encounter happened while his father was busy at rehearsal. He said he called his father to inform him that Phillips was in the house. Jackson told his son to offer Phillips refreshment.

Prince said that was the last time he spoke with his father.

Prince saw his father unconscious on his bed with Murray frantically administering CPR. Paris tried to come upstairs to the room but Prince said she was prevented from going upstairs. Paris kept screaming that she wanted to see her daddy,

After Jackson died, Murray reportedly addressed the children at the hospital, saying, “Sorry Kids, you dad’s dead,” according to Prince.

Michael Jackson predicted he would be murdered in handwritten notes he gave to a friend weeks before…

Read more: https://t.co/EAvzqk8xBf pic.twitter.com/Y18W5Q2dyx — Giải Trí Hành Tinh (@dotuan027) May 7, 2017

The Jackson family, including his three children, Prince, Paris and Blanket, and their grandmother Katherine Jackson, were the plaintiffs in the lawsuit which claimed that AEG Live was liable for Jackson’s death because they hired and retained Murray who was eventually convicted of involuntary manslaughter. According to the lawsuit, AEG pressured Murray to administer dangerous medical treatments so that Jackson could rest between rehearsals although they were aware that the drugs could harm Jackson’s health due to his failing health.

The official cause of Jackson’s death was a lethal dose of Propofol, a powerful sedative. The drug was administered by Conrad Murray, Jackson’s personal doctor, who was later sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Jacobshagen confirmed during the Australian television interview that he was aware that Jackson had been using Propofol for years to treat insomnia.

The interview will be broadcast next month in Australia and the US as part of activities commemorating Jackson’s death.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian-Pool/Getty Images]