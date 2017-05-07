Stephen Colbert Trump YouTube Video Is Crashing The Internet: Everyone Wonders What Colbert Said About Trump

The Stephen Colbert Trump YouTube video has become one of the most-watched on the Internet, with millions wanting to find out just what shocking thing Colbert said about Donald Trump that got him into so much hot water. As reported by CNN, while the rather colorful – some Republicans have suggested obscene – joke by Colbert took place late night, Trump’s newly appointed FCC head is launching an investigation.

Huckabee rejects calls for FCC to punish Stephen Colbert over Trump joke https://t.co/6RbhVMaRrD pic.twitter.com/uxDjldyBRp — The Hill (@thehill) May 6, 2017

Before watching the Stephen Colbert Trump YouTube videos, it’s as well to keep in mind that this rather heated bit of monologue from Colbert came in response to a Trump attack on John Dickerson – host of CBS’s Face the Nation– during an interview in which he was actually speaking to Dickerson. Trump described Dickerson’s show as “Disgrace the Nation.”

In response, the joke by Stephen Colbert started with the following.

“Mr. Trump, I call your presidency, ‘Disgrace the Nation.’ You’re not the POTUS, you’re the BLOATUS, you’re the glutton with the button, you’re a regular ‘Gorge Washington.’ You’re the president, but you’re turning into a real p****tator. Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine.”

But as seen in the Stephen Colbert Trump YouTube videos everyone is watching, the following lines were the ones that have Trump and Republicans in general up in arms:

You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*** holster.

Fallout for Stephen Colbert

Trump YouTube videos tend to be extremely popular, especially when they involve late night comedians skewering Donald Trump for his latest fiasco or scandal. But in this case, the blowback from the Stephen Colbert joke includes public demands by Republicans and some LGBT activists that Stephen Colbert be fired.

The law — at least as it is currently written — would appear to be on Stephen Colbert's side: https://t.co/xvZvlXO0xm — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 6, 2017

The Donald Trump appointed head of the FCC is even getting involved, with the agency now investigating whether Colbert has violated broadcast decency rules, despite the fact that the “offensive” words were actually bleeped out on the broadcast. As FCC head Ajit Pai put it in an interview:

We are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it’s been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we’ll take the appropriate action… Traditionally, the agency has to decide, if it does find a violation, what the appropriate remedy should be. A fine, of some sort, is typically what we do.

Of course, regardless of whether Colbert is removed from the air or fined, the Stephen Colbert Trump YouTube videos of his joke will live on forever – whether Donald Trump likes it or not.

Response of Stephen Colbert

Trump YouTube trends seem to show that most people support what Stephen Colbert said about Donald Trump, even if they don’t necessarily agree with his exact wording. Colbert himself appears to have few regrets about the incident, stating on the air later:

Now, folks, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset with Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine. So, at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that. I believe he can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.

He went on to suggest that if he were to tell the joke again, he might have changed a few of the words, but definitely not the intent. Colbert also made it clear that he in no way intended this to be an insult to the LGB T community:

So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be. Now, I’m not going to repeat the phrase. I just want to say, for the record: life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is, to me, an American hero. And I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else – but, that.

Yes, eventually the Stephen Colbert Trump YouTube video views for this particular joke will drop to nothing. But what’s most interesting about this incident is that it reflects the immediacy with which the Trump administration responds to harmless insults. As with the incident reported last week by CNN in which the Justice Department prosecuted a woman for laughing at Jeff Sessions, it seems the Trump administration is determined to punish anyone who laughs at them.

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival]