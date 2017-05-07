Angelina Jolie Wants To Be Closer To Brad Pitt, To Move Into $25M LA Mansion, Is Reconciliation Possible?

Angelina Jolie is planning to move into her newly purchased $25 million historic mansion in Los Angeles to get closer to ex-husband Brad Pitt, it has been alleged.

Recent reports revealed that Angelina and her six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twin Knox and Vivienne — will settle down permanently in the historic Cecil B. DeMille Estate which the actress reportedly purchased for almost $25 million. Sources claimed that the 41-year-old actress has been doing necessary steps to get closer to Brad Pitt and make it easier for their children to see him.

“Angie is interested in moving closer so it will be easier for the kids to see Brad. She lives in Malibu, a long commute for the kids.”

The fancy mansion, which is located just under two miles away Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz house, seems to be the “perfect family home” for Angelina Jolie and their children, reports claimed.

“Everyone in the family is happy that Angelina has decided to buy a place a mile away from Brad [Pitt]’s house,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife. “Angelina chose her new home because it is close to Brad’s, the only home her children know. Angie’s new place is in the same ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood about a mile and a half away from Brad, in Los Feliz, where the kids have grown up.”

There were also claims that Angelina Jolie recognizes the importance of Brad Pitt’s role to their children thus making necessary adjustments to ensure that they “stay close and connected” with each other despite the divorce drama.

“Angelina has come to terms with how important it is for Brad to have an active role in the children’s lives and that’s why she chose to buy a home so close to her ex,” a source added. “She loves the new place with its Hollywood history and the children are happy too that they are a short ride away to dad’s house.”

With the couple’s current progress, many are wondering whether or not they will reconcile anytime soon. Recently, Brad Pitt opened up about his life amid the divorce drama in an emotional interview with GQ.

In the interview, the actor revealed that he is still hurting inside now that their marriage has come to an end. Brad Pitt also admitted that he never really wanted to divorce Angelina Jolie at first but then realized the cliché.

“‘If you love someone, set them free.’ Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return.”

Apparently, Angelina Jolie was touched by Brad Pitt’s “sincerity” during his GQ interview. Rumors claimed that the Maleficent actress is now having second thoughts on whether or not she will push through with the divorce.

“Angelina [Jolie] was truly touched by Brad [Pitt]’s GQ interview,” a source revealed. “She was given an advanced copy out of respect and it reminded her of the Brad that she fell in love with years ago. She thought the interview was sincere, heartfelt and courageous. Angie felt relief that Brad owned up to much of his part in the failure of their marriage and she is proud that he is using the pain of their split as motivation to grow and change.”

Avid fans of the former couple have also been rooting for them to get back together. Many were pointing out how Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have always been the perfect match for each other, adding that they have a lot of good reasons to rekindle their relationship.

“Part of Angie will always love [Brad], and yes she’s even thought about reconciling. There are obviously a lot of good reasons for them to get back together, especially for the kids.”

“But Angie still has too many scars from their bad times,” a source added. “There is still a lot of resentment on both sides. Brad was deeply wounded by the whole split and custody situation so any thought of reconciliation right now is not happening. Her time with Brad was by far the deepest, most fulfilling relationship of her life. Those feelings didn’t just stop the day she left.”

So far, both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not addressed these rumors. The two are now doing their best efforts to co-parent their children.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]