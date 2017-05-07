Watch England Vs. Ireland 2nd ODI Cricket Live Stream: Start Time, Preview — Historic Lord’s Debut For Ireland

The Ireland national cricket team will play at the home of cricket, Lord’s, for the first time ever when the Irish cricketers take on England in the second of two One Day International matches, a historic showdown that will live stream from the hallowed cricket ground on Sunday with a full house of 22,000 fans — many making the trip from the Emerald Isle — expected.

In the first ODI of the two-match series — the first game played by Ireland on England turf — the hosts treated their visitors rudely, bowling out Ireland in just 33 overs, for only 126 runs, as England leg-spinner Adil Rashid claimed a five-wicket haul at County Ground in Bristol. England needed only 20 overs to chase down the meager total, with 55 from Alex Hales and 49 from Joe Root accounting for the bulk of England’s scoring.

England pacer Mark Wood will continue his comeback from ankle surgery on Sunday, after claiming one wicket for just 24 runs in a promising six-over return in Bristol on Friday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second England vs. Ireland ODI cricket match, see the streaming information below on this page. First ball in the 50-overs contest is scheduled for 11 a.m. British Summer Time at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England, on Sunday, May 7. The start time for fans in the United States will be 6 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 3 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream will get underway at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Live Stream the 2nd England vs. Ireland ODI In the U.K. and Ireland

The England vs. Ireland 2nd ODI will be broadcast domestically by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, Sky Go Sports’ login page can be found at this link. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the match live from the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in St. John’s Wood, London, England. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

Watch the England vs. Ireland match live stream in India

HotStar Sports will stream the England vs. Ireland 2nd One Day International match for viewers inside of India only. The stream can be found at this link. Again, HotStar’s live stream will be accessible only to viewers with an internet IP address inside of India.

HotStar offers cricket fans a pair of ways to watch the live stream: a paid premium membership, which comes with a free trial, but will require registration, or a free option which allows anyone in India to stream the match on a five-minute delay, but can be accessed immediately by clicking on the “Watch For Free” box which will appear after clicking “live” as described above.

Live Stream the 2nd England vs. Ireland ODI in the United States

In the United States, live stream coverage of the England vs. Ireland 2nd ODI cricket match will be carried by ESPN3, the online-only channel in the ESPN Network, at this link. The ESPN3 streaming channel is free to customers of most major internet service providers and many minor ISPs as well. For a full list, check this link. To watch the England vs. Ireland second and final ODI on mobile devices, download the WatchESPN app for smartphones and tablet computers. WatchESPN, including ESPN3 and the England vs. Ireland cricket match, is also available on set-top streaming boxes such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing cricket fans to view the historic Lord’s match on their TV screens.

Watch highlights of the first England vs. Ireland ODI ever played in England in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for Sunday’s match at Lord’s.

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Alex Hales, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (captain), 5 Jonny Barstow (wicketkeeper), 6 Sam Billings, 7 Adil Rashid, 8 David Willey, 9 Liam Plunkett, 10 Jake Ball, 11 Mark Wood.

Ireland: 1 William Porterfield (captain), 2 Paul Stirling, 3 Ed Joyce, 4 Andy Balbirnie, 5 Niall O’Brien (wicketkeeper), 6 Gary Wilson, 7 Kevin O’Brien, 8 Stuart Thompson, 9 George Dockrell, 10 Tim Murtagh, 11 Peter Chase.

England and Ireland have contested ODI matches only seven times previously, with Ireland winning only one. But that lone victory was a memorable one as Ireland shockingly chased down 328 to upset England in a 2011 Cricket World Cup match played at Bangalore, India.

