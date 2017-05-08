‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Wheedles His Way Back Into Brooke’s Life

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will continue to try to charm his way back into Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) life, and that his efforts could soon pay off. However, it will be the actions of others that could ultimately drive Brooke to choose Ridge over Bill (Don Diamont).

Brooke thought Ridge was her one true love, but he ruined everything by sneaking around with Quinn (Rena Sofer). Stung by his betrayal, Brooke moved on with Bill, who was more than happy to have her back. Now, Ridge has lost the woman he loves and could soon lose his family’s trust as well. Things aren’t looking too good at work either, with Thomas’ (Pierson Fodé) actions costing Forrester Creations.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week May 8-12, Ridge wants Brooke to be certain that she is completely over him… https://t.co/hLISgavjZS pic.twitter.com/DmgOfR8IP0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 6, 2017

Fortunately for Ridge, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that there’s one person who will always have his back. Bill’s ruthlessness and Katie’s (Heather Tom) actions could soon have Brooke coming to his defense.

Dollar Bill is on the warpath

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers show that Bill is intent on taking over the Spectra building as soon as the family vacates the property. He’s working with CJ (Mick Cain) to ensure that the plan pushes through and that the building will soon become part of his empire. With Brooke planning their wedding and the Spectra property about to fall into his hands, things are going really well for Dollar Bill.

But will Bill’s focus on his wealth and/or his obsession with uncovering Ridge’s secret drive Brooke away? One possible scenario has Brooke feeling neglected as Bill focuses on his schemes. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful suggest that she might feel that he doesn’t care about their upcoming wedding because he’s too busy at work. This will give Ridge a chance to step back into Brooke’s life and try to dissuade from her marrying Brooke.

“I’m yours, forever and a day.” ????????????????????????#BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on May 4, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Another possibility is that Bill’s Spectra deal will fall through and Brooke, unconcerned about business, will be unable to commiserate. This could drive a wedge between the two, leading Brooke to wonder if she and Ridge are a better match. Recently, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have also suggested that Brooke will be put off by Bill’s incessant digging into her and Ridge’s past.

Ridge lays on the charm, Bill issues an ultimatum

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge insisted that what came between him and Quinn is over and that he doesn’t love her. He told Brooke that she’s the only one for him and begged her to give him one more chance. But Brooke had already moved on.

Here's to our #wcw today, Brooke! Who else can pull off wearing a dollar bill nightie as Brooke can?! ???? #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Ridge will ask Brooke to be sure that’s she’s over him before she marries Bill. He thinks Brooke is on the rebound and doesn’t believe that she really loves Bill or wants to marry him. Spoilers for the next The Bold and the Beautiful episodes suggest that he’s ready to do whatever it takes to make Brooke realize this.

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, Ridge is a smooth operator and Brooke is a bit of a runaway bride. She might think she’s ready to commit to Bill once more, but if Ridge gives her enough reason to doubt her new man, she just might jump back into Ridge’s bed.

Bill will stop at nothing to learn what Ridge is hiding. Will he find out the truth soon enough? #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

But if she leaves Bill again, it might be for the last time. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest that Bill will give Brooke an ultimatum. He could tell her that this will be their last chance at love. If she leaves him, there will be no going back.

Katie pushes Brooke to expose Quinn and Ridge

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie and Brooke will discuss what they should do about Ridge and Quinn. Katie wants to expose them and tells Brooke that keeping the secret from Eric (John McCook) may not be such a good idea. The longer they wait, the higher the chance of Ridge and Quinn rekindling their fling. However, Brooke is playing it safe and wants to save Eric from the heartache of learning about his son and his wife’s betrayal.

Eric throws Ridge under the bus?

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful suggest that when Eric finds out, he might find it in himself to forgive Quinn. Instead of questioning her loyalty, he’ll blame Ridge for seducing his wife. This will stun his family, but it will be worse for Ridge, who will be all but shunned by the Forresters. Incredibly, spoilers suggest that when Ridge is at his lowest point, Brooke will be the first person at his side.

Will Brooke be back with Ridge before the month ends? Or will she stick it out with Bill?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

Next week on B&B, Bill is ruthless, determined, and guilty of sabotage. #BoldandBeautiful A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs) on May 5, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]