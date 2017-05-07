Alex Rodriguez Is The Best, Says Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez, and she can’t stop gushing about him.

Lopez was recently on the Late Late Show, and when asked about her current romance, and she coyly said: “What do you want me to say?,” Page Six claimed.

Ok @chrisappleton1 @scottbarnes68 #RandM #anotherdayattheoffice A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 7, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

However, it’s hard to stay quiet when the love is so apparent. Jennifer Lopez went on to gush about her new man.

“He’s the best, you would love him,” she finally gushed. “He’s a great guy, he’s fun, he’s awesome.” It looks like the two are really in love with each other.

Alex Rodriguez had said the same thing about Jennifer Lopez.

He recently appeared on The View, and told the women in the panel is thoughts on Lopez.

“She’s an amazing, amazing girl,” he said.

Jennifer Lopez’s parents are very happy that she’s “finally scored” now that she is with Alex Rodriguez, the Inquisitr reported.

Catch me TONIGHT!!! on #thelatelateshow w @j_corden #nbcworldofdance #shadesofblue #JLOVEGAS A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 4, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

“Jennifer’s family is excited about her dating him. They think she finally scored,” a source told People magazine.

It’s been said that it “is of course a big deal but a natural step … She is spending time with his family, too.”

The sources have said that they are spending a lot of time with each other and that they are very serious.

“They are definitely getting more serious,” a Lopez source says of the couple — dubbed, naturally, J-Rod — in the new issue of People. “When they are apart, they speak every day. It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

It’s interesting to note that both of them have children and for that very reason it may be a little hard for the both of them to get together. However, it looks like the kids are really getting along with each other.

“It’s always unpredictable when you try to merge to families with young kids, but so far so good,” adds the source.

#MetGala2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

“The kids have all spent time together, and everyone is getting along.”

Not just this, it looks like Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez’s ex, also approves of Alex Rodriguez, the Inquisitr reported.

Given that Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez have kids together, they have always been good friends and they respect each other a lot.

“Marc thinks A-Rod is the man. They have been friends for a while, not close friends, but they have always had total respect for each other,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

It’s been said that if ever the two decide to marry each other, Marc would back them up 100 percent.

“Marc would actually give his complete blessings if A-Rod proposed to JLo,” the source says.

It’s no secret that Marc Anthony has always been very concerned about the men Jennifer Lopez dates, and he approves of A-Rod.

Me and my macho bello…#MetGala2017 #Valentino A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

“He thinks they are well suited for each other, and most importantly that he’s a terrific dad and mentor. He gladly welcomes A-Rod to the family.”

However, it wasn’t the same with Drake, who Jennifer Lopez dated before Rodriguez.

The sources went as far as to say that Marc was hoping her romance with Drake fizzles out.

“Marc is going to be a constant presence in her life and hopes that this fling with Drake just fizzles out. Jennifer is a hopeless romantic and Marc is praying that once the honeymoon phase of dating Drake is over, she will come back to him,” the Inquisitr reported.

But now that Jennifer Lopez has found someone, Marc Anthony should not be anxious. It helps that Rodriguez and Lopez are almost the same age, unlike Drake, who was much younger than Lopez.

