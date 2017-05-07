Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled’s ‘I’m The One’ Hits No. 1 in UK, Australia: ‘Despacito’ Top 5 In UK, Tops iTunes

Justin Bieber, reigning Prince of Pop, is topping charts everywhere.

“I’m The One,” DJ Khaled’s all-star summer jam collaboration with Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, veteran Lil Wayne, and Migos’ Quavo lands straight in at No. 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart this week.

According to the chart, the song debuted with 5.1 million streams and 23,000 downloads sold this week.

The No. 1 is Khaled’s first-ever British chart-topper. The DJ-producer previously peaked at No. 25 last year with “For Free ft. Drake.”

“I’m The One” also earns Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper and Quavo their first U.K. Number 1. For Justin Bieber, the chart update marks his fifth U.K. Number 1.

The pop prince also makes another appearance on the British singles chart. He sits at No. 4 with his bilingual feature on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” remix.

What a week for @JustinBieber! I'm The One becomes his 5th UK Number 1 and he also hits the Top 5 with Despacito https://t.co/jEBx4E4eZC pic.twitter.com/h7RSRNHbtt — Official Charts (@officialcharts) May 6, 2017

There’s something of a Justin Bieber Fever takeover on the U.K’s iTunes singles chart. The Canadian superstar currently resides at No.1 with the “Despacito” remix and at No. 2 with “I’m The One” on the chart.

For the past two weeks, the Biebs has basically been in competition with himself on charts. Before the latest U.K iTunes chart update, “I’m The One” sat atop the chart and “Despacito” was at No. 2.

Delighted Beliebers tweeted about Justin’s feat in replacing himself on the chart.

Despacito overtook Im the One for UK number one ☝️ pic.twitter.com/MAIsfPE46d —… (@AhoyBieber) May 6, 2017

One Justin Bieber fan made the point that it is notable that a predominantly Spanish-language song reached No.1 on the British singles iTunes chart.

UK getting a Spanish song to number 1 has to be a miracle! pic.twitter.com/9avoR3HQmv — biebermum (@biebermum) May 7, 2017

Back to the U.S. On Saturday evening, Khaled and guests’ retook the top spot with “I’m The One” on the U.S. iTunes sales chart, with the “Despacito” remix moving to No. 2.

Headline Planet notes the repositioning took place at 7:40 p.m. ET on Saturday (May 6), when both “I’m The One” and “Despacito” jumped over Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands.”

By Sunday, that picture had changed. Overnight, “Despacito” was driven back into the number one slot and “I’m The One” moved into second place.

Previously, before Horan took the No. 1 spot, “I’m The One” resided atop the U.S. iTunes chart for eight days.

The “Despacito” remix spent days at No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes chart following its release on April 18.

iTunes US: 1. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber) (+1) *6 days at #1*

2. I'm The One (-1) pic.twitter.com/fTybzHadpJ — Justin Bieber Charts (@biebercharts) May 7, 2017

The “Despacito” remix is the number one song on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. It’s the first time in the history of the chart that a Spanish-language song has hit the #1 spot on iTunes Worldwide Songs.

After the remix dropped, it was reported that the original song’s ascent from No. 48 to No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart was the first time in over 20 years that a Spanish language song had made the Top 10 of the chart.

The last time this occurred was back in 1996 when the remix-driven Los Del Rio’s “Macarena” spent 14 weeks at No. 1. That hit’s last appearance in the Top 10 was on January 4, 1997.

Billboard reports that after the “Despacito” remix debuted in the Top 5 on last week’s Hot 100, “I’m The One” is strongly predicted to debut at No.1 on this week’s upcoming chart.

Hits Daily Double reports “I’m the One” is set to debut on the Hot 100 chart next week at No.1 with 173,000 physical sales and 50 million streams.

'Despacito' by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber is now the #1 song on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. pic.twitter.com/Uo6wSrhJDk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 6, 2017

Meanwhile, in addition to “I’m The One” and “Despacito” ruling the U.K., U.S., Netherlands, multiple national charts and international iTunes charts, Australia also embraced the Biebs — again.

Khaled’s “I’m The One debuted at No. 1 this week on Australia’s ARIA Top 50 Singles Chart.

In doing so, “I’m The One” dethroned Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” which slips to No. 2 on the ARIA after a fifteen-week, non-consecutive run.

Over on Spotify, the scene is similarly buoyant for Bieber.

“I’m The One” has been No. 1 on the U.K’s Spotify chart for five days. “Despacito” is now at No. 2 after moving up two spots.

“I’m The One” is No. 2 on the U.S. Spotify chart while “Despacito” is No. 3.

On Spotify’s global chart, “Despacito” has been No. 1 on the streaming platform for fifteen days with around 7.3 million daily streams.

Also on the global chart, “I’m The One” has been No. 2 for four days after creeping up day by day. Streams average around 6 million daily.

The “Despacito” remix also set a record on Spotify. It hit the 100 million streams mark in just 17 days, making it the fastest Latin music song in history to do so.

Over on YouTube, the remix’s audio music video had the biggest debut of 2017 to date, with over 76 million views in its first week. It is now at over 141 million views.

The video pulled in over 20 million views within its first 24 hours.

The “I’m The One” music video drew over 12 million views within its first 24 hours and has now generated over 77 million views.

For now, it’s all eyes on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

