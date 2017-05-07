Kourtney Kardashian Betrayed Me, Says Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be with Younes Bendjima and Scott Disick isn’t liking it one bit.

TMZ has reported that Scott believed Kourtney “dangled a carrot” in front of Scott Disick, saying she’d get back with him if he quit drinking. However, none of that happened.

The sources have said that he still wants to get back with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Inquistr had reported that there was still hope Kourtney would get back with Scott Disick after she posted really hot pictures of herself on Instagram.

In one episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick seemed to be very excited about taking Kourtney out and things seemed to be working their way. “Aspen was really good. She usually doesn’t want to ever go to dinner with me without the kids, so that seemed like a huge step in the right direction,” Disick tells Kim and Khloé, People reported.

It seemed like Scott Disick was really making an effort when it came to Kourtney Kardashain. “Kourtney and I have been spending a lot more time together, so I decided to take her and the kids to Aspen and she agreed to go. So for me, that’s a big thing,” he explains.

Scott Disick had said that he was very happy about the way things were working out and that the fact that he was able to spend time with his family like this after a long time meant things were good. “At the end of the day, it was our first trip I’ve had in like a long time when we were like actually a family. It got to feel like it was like the old days. I’m happy.”

Scott had even said that he was not so hopeful about getting back together with Kourtney Kardashian a year ago. However, he went on to say that it felt good to go out on a holiday with her. “A year or so ago, I feel like there was a point where we didn’t speak or see each other, so this feels good,” he says about his ex.

It is no doubt hard for Scott Disick given that he and Kourtney separated because of his drinking and partying habits. But now that Scott is getting back on track, things may just work for them.

He said that he was slightly hesitant about it all because the media had started to talk about it a lot and he was scared. “It was really weird. I don’t think we told anybody actually. It was somewhat cute and then we just got scared about like media and this and that,” he explains. “And we were like, ‘Let’s just put the ring aside and we’ll talk about it another day.’ Never spoke about it again.”

It can’t be denied that there is a huge role that media plays when it comes to the Kardashians. Everything they do is available to be seen by fans and this makes things all the more difficult. Clearly, Scott wanted to stay away from the media glare when it came to her kids and Kourtney, but it didn’t seem like that was going to happen.

Kourntey can’t be blamed if she doesn’t want to be with Scott. After all, he’s been very cruel to her.

“[Scott] often says [Kourtney] looks too masculine and even said she looked like a drag queen in her recent magazine shoot,” the source quoted by Hollywood Gossip added.

