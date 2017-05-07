Kim Kardashian, You Had Plastic Surgery On Your Whole Body, Says Fan As Butt Injections Rumors Confirmed

Kim Kardashian has been hit with some serious criticism once again.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a picture of herself relaxing on the couch as she worked on her phone. The picture wasn’t half as scandalous as her beach pictures, but the fans did not seem to like it.

AFTER AFTER MET A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

One of them said: “Kim,your are so fake,like you had plastic surgery done on your whole body”.

However, that was not the only issue the fans had with the photos. They were pretty curious about what software Kim Kardashian used to make her picture look “old”. One wonders if that’s just a distracting from what she really posts on her account.

Hey A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

Another one said: “Who do u pay to make ur pics look cheap!!!!! Would love that job!!!!!”.

Another said: “What app does she use for this effect?”

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian has met with allegations of plastic surgery. Radar Online recently published pictures of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showing how her body has changed over a period of time.

Some time ago, Kim Kardashian had posted a picture of herself from the 1990s and most of her fans seemed to have liked it.

90's A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT



One said: “I liked your old face Kimmy! You had to go & twist it up with a nose, lip, eyebrow, etc., change via cosmetic surgery.”

“Do love her even more when she’s natural ????,’ said another.

“Should have never touched your face! You looked perfect before!

“Pre surgery era,” joked another fan.

Mirror reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has had several surgeries including butt injections.

Kim seemed to be admitting to having butt injections when she said: “”I went to go get a cortisone shot in my butt. I lived right by [Los Angeles boutique] Kitson. One of my neighbors was a dermatologist at [Cedars-Sinai Hospital]. I go in there and he’s like, ‘There’s a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.’ Of course I get a huge indent on my butt.”

Kim Kardashian also received a lot of flak from her fans when she had a baby. She shot back at her fans saying: “Get a life! Using pics of me 15lbs skinnier (before I had my baby) comparing to me now! I still have weight to lose.”

Last year Dr Tijion Esho, a doctor quoted by Mirror, said Kim Kardashian has way more surgery than she lets on.

Referring to her bottom he said: “I suspect she has had a Brazilian butt lift where fat is taken from areas such as the abdomen and then thigh and then transferred to the bum. This would give a large bottom to waist ratio and would not show up on a X-ray as it’s normal fat.”

Stepping up into the MET like…. I have the best glam team! ❤️???????? thank you @makeupbymario @michaelsilvahair A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

While Kim Kardashian is still facing a lot of criticism for her life, Kanye West has mysteriously deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts, USA Today has reported.

There had been rumors that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were having a bit of a trouble after Kim was seen hitting the beach in skimpy bikinis. The sources had said that Kanye West believed Kim had damaged her brand because of those pictures. Some have speculated that it’s probably the reason Kanye West didn’t accompany his wife to the Met Gala.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Why do you think Kanye West is acting strange? Do you think Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is on the rocks? Do you think the reason Kanye is acting strange if because he is not in agreement with Kim about certain things? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images]