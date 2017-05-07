Interpol fans hoping for the return of Carlos D better keep dreaming.

After Interpol announced their upcoming 15th anniversary tour for Turn on the Bright Lights, many longtime fans thought the throwback concerts might see a return of Carlos Dengler, the band’s founding bassist. However, as Interpol frontman Paul Banks stated this week, he doesn’t even keep in contact with Dengler.

In no uncertain terms, Banks stated that Carlos would not be rejoining the band for the celebratory gigs. Dengler played bass on Turn on the Bright Lights, and was an integral part of the New York City rock band from their formation in 1998 until his exit from the group in 2010. Now, it looks like Carlos is out for good.

As reported by Pitchfork, Banks said that Carlos D won’t rejoin Interpol for the shows. In fact, the music publication makes abundantly clear that Paul “categorically stated that estranged bassist Carlos Dengler will not join them on their upcoming tour.” The quote from Banks apparently came from the musician’s recent interview with Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1 radio. Pitchfork presented an audio clip of Paul’s statement.

“That’s a hypothetical that’s… I don’t think it’s likely that he’s going to reach out. I really think Carlos is doing his own thing now. I understand why people would be interested in that, but the reality is, the social dynamic… is that I don’t have any contact with Carlos.”

“There has not been any discussion,” Banks told Wilkinson, before revealing that he no longer keeps in contact with his former Interpol bandmate.

RELATED POSTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Interpol: ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ Anniversary Tour Announced

Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron On Hall Of Fame Dispute: ‘Things Are Out Of My Control’

Billie Lourd Pays Tribute To Her Grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, With Carrie Fisher Throwback Pic

Dengler, a founding member of the band, played bass for Interpol starting with that first album, Turn on the Bright Lights, until their 2010 self-titled album, Interpol. Although he appeared on Interpol, he left immediately following the album’s sessions and did not perform on the band’s subsequent supporting tours.

In Dengler’s stead, live bass duties in the band were handled by Slint guitarist David Pajo in 2010, before landing in the lap of musician Brad Truax. Presumably, Traux (as well as live Interpol keyboardist Brandon Curtis) will be performing with the band for the upcoming Turn on the Bright Lights anniversary gigs.

In an interview with Interpol drummer Fogarino promoting the 10th anniversary re-release of Turn on the Bright Lights in 2012, the Athens, Georgia-based percussionist recalled his time performing with the bygone Interpol bassist. Fogarino told SPIN that he often misses the contributions of Carlos.

“When we were putting this reissue together, there were moments where I missed Carlos. There was a part of me that took it personally when he left. […] But I still love him. I miss the times when we were a unit together.”

Will Carlos D and Interpol ever patch it up?

Interpol Turn on the Bright Lights Tour dates:

08/09 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

08/10 – Vienna, Austria @ Arena

08/12 – Buftea, Romania @ Summer Well Festival

08/13 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Belgrade Fortress

08/15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

08/16 – Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle

08/19 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

08/20 – St. Malo, France @ La Route Du Rock

08/22 – Asolo, Italy @ AMA Music Festival

08/23 – Milan, Italy @ Carroponte

08/25 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Zurich Open Air Festival

08/27 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Koncerthuset

08/29 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013

08/30 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Oosterpoort

09/01 – London, England @ Alexandra Palace

09/03 – Manchester, England @ Albert Hall

09/05 – Paris, France @ Le Trianon

09/09 – Madrid, Spain @ DCode Festival

09/23 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ LA State Historic Park

Below, check out Interpol’s live video for “Anywhere.”

Do you miss Carlos D? Do you think the one-time Interpol musician and the band will ever again be on good terms? Are you planning on attending any of Interpol’s Turn on the Bright Lights anniversary concerts?

Let us know your thoughts on Interpol and Carlos Dengler in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Victor Moriyama/Getty Images]