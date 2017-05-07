Vanessa Grimaldi Moves To L.A. To Be With Nick Viall, Shows Everyone They Can Make It Work

People have always been skeptical about Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi’s relationship since they announced their engagement on The Bachelor Season 21’s finale. A lot of viewers think that their relationship is scripted and that they won’t last long after the conclusion of the reality dating series. There’s also the fact that she’s from Canada and he is not going anywhere but Los Angeles.

But that’s no longer a problem these days as Vanessa decided to move to Los Angeles to be with her beau. E! News caught up with the 30-year-old Canadian beauty to talk about her decision to move to Tinsel Town and her experience post-The Bachelor.

For the special education teacher, moving to Los Angeles was a big decision she had to make to find that “middle-ground” for Nick Viall. But all is well because she gets the support of her family.

Crazy couple of days. It's been great to finally get to fly with my babe!! ✈️ #littlethings #firsttime A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

“It was a decision we both made together and we’re both very happy about that decision. Both of our families are very happy that we’re together and we’re starting our life together.”

So far, Grimaldi is enjoying her time in Los Angeles, with some of her friends, including Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell of The Bachelor Season 21 and some of the cast members of Dancing With The Stars, showing her around.

Vanessa also shared what her ideal date night with Nick would be. While viewers of The Bachelor have described her to be a “high-maintenance” lady, Grimaldi’s picture of a great night with her fiance is actually simple.

“Staying home in your pajamas and not having to put curlers in your hair and make up and having to dress up and put up a push-up bra. Nick cooking shirtless isn’t a bad date. I discovered his cooking skills like the morning after we got engaged.”

She added that chilling and lounging at home would be a nice thing to do. It looks like this couple shares something in common as Viall previously talked about his new life with Grimaldi. Both stars have this love for cooking and it’s what they turn to for some relaxing time at home. And like Vanessa, Nick’s ideal down time with her is really simple.

“We don’t plan a lot of stuff because most of the time, when we have a little down time, we just want to enjoy each other’s company and relax.”

Viall added that they like to go out for walks and get a cup of coffee. His latest photo of them together in bed is also proof that this couple doesn’t need to go on fancy dates to enjoy each other’s company. The photo that the hunk shared on Instagram came after his elimination on DWTS.

Viall got eliminated from the dancing competition show on Monday’s episode. A day after, he shared the cute snap of him and Grimaldi, proving that although he had lost his dancing gig, he still has her love.

“May not have dancing anymore.. but I still have this one,” Viall wrote as a caption for the photo.

May not have dancing anymore .. but I still have this one #tuesday #dayafter A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on May 2, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Although Vanessa Grimaldi is now starting her life with Nick, she makes sure she doesn’t miss updating her folks at home. She comes from a close-knit family and so she maintains communication with them. She revealed she would FaceTime them every day. In a couple of weeks, the brunette will return to her hometown and the great thing about it is that Nick will be coming with her. She expressed her excitement over having her fiance meet her family.

Are you now convinced that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are not faking their relationship like some people think? Do you think they are great together? Sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]