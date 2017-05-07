The Weeknd Has Revealed What Worries Him In Selena Gomez Romance

Hollywood Life reports that The Weeknd has revealed what worries him about Selena Gomez.

The romance appears to be going well, with Selena and The Weeknd heating up the red carpet at the Met Gala and travelling to glamorous holiday destinations. The relationship was going so well that it even reportedly inspired some heated feelings of jealousy in The Weeknd’s ex Bella Hadid. Fans observed that Bella unfollowed Selena on social media in the days after the first PDA pictures of Selena and Abel went viral.

Daily Mail reported that Bella was actively attempting to meddle and interfere in the new romance. Bella was “trying to warn her ex of Selena’s pattern.”

Bella Hadid reportedly did her research — a source told the publication that “Bella has apparently taken note of Selena’s history with the men she’s collaborated with and, as the magazine notes, how long they have lasted. ”

This comes after several outlets insisted the sister of Gigi Hadid is ‘pissed’ the Same Old Love crooner is with her ex, even though the brunette ladies are not the closest of friends.

The source said that The Weeknd was not listening to Bella Hadid: “Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him. He thinks she’s just jealous.”

So what is it that is bothering The Weeknd?

According to the new Hollywood Life report, The Weeknd has been complaining that Selena is attending too many of his shows!

The Weeknd (real name Abel) claims he is worried that Selena will get sick of his music.

However, some reports have claimed that Selena is very clingy, even crying when she has to be separated from him for short periods.

Could the clinginess be the real reason Abel is bothered?

Having Selena at so many of his shows is awesome, but he would be happy if she didn’t go to so many because he doesn’t want her to get sick of his music…

A source said, “Abel loves seeing Selena immediately after a show in the dressing room. It’s comforting, but he always suggests that maybe she’d have more fun shopping or hanging out with friends than seeing the same show over and over. He just wants to make sure she’s always having a good time — whether it’s at his show or doing something else for the night.”

Blasting News previously reported that Selena may be too clingy for The Weeknd. Hollywood Life reports that Selena cried after she had to leave The Weeknd in Paris.

“Abel promised Selena that she was the only one on his mind.”

A source said, “She would have stayed but she didn’t want to be clingy and had work and family obligations.”

Reports about Selena’s tears were so widespread that a separate crop of reports even claimed that The Weeknd sent her a cold message at one performance.

Hollywood Life reported that on March 10, The Weeknd shared a picture from the Glasgow stop of his tour. The shot was captioned “I don’t really care if you cry.”

Ouch! Could he be talking about Selly in the cryptic post?

The report states that “She missed him immediately and even cried on the flight home.”

Celeb Dirty Laundry reported about Selena’s clinginess while she was with her ex Justin Bieber, calling her a “crazy girlfriend.”

The report claims that Selena ruined her relationships with both Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom due to her “desperate” behaviour.

Selena Gomez is a crazy girlfriend and ruined her relationships with Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom as a consequence of her desperate behavior. It’s no secret that Selena Gomez has a disastrous track record when it comes to the men in her life…

