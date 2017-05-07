Thanks to genius custom ROM developers, an advanced iteration of the Android Nougat update is now available for Xiaomi Mi5, Huawei P9 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 Wi-Fi. Specifically, LineageOS ROMs, which are formerly popular as CyanogenMod, are now compatible to aforementioned mobile devices.

Starting with Xiaomi Mi 5, Team Android reported that the latest LineageOS update available for the smartphone is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat update. Aside from the Nougat treats and features, the custom firmware also brings in personalization options for Xiaomi’s 2016 handset. Another good thing about the LineageOS Android 7.1.1 Nougat is that users can expect performance stability, courtesy of regular OTA updates released by the development team.

Meanwhile, Huawei P9’s LineageOS build is based on the Android 7.1 Nougat update, according to a separate post from Team Mobile. It also comes with additional customization options as well as steady over-the-air upgrades to safeguard the stability of the firmware.

An initial LineageOS build based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat update has also been released for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S, particularly the Wi-fi model. However, since the custom firmware is still in its early stages, issues are to be expected. It may not even boot at all, according to a post from an unofficial Lineage OS portal, which also described the custom firmware, noting the following.

“Official Lineage OS is based on the Android Open Source Project with extra contributions from many people within the Android community. It can be used without any need to have any Google application installed.”

Even though most of the Lineage OS builds offer stability, it is still definitely worth mentioning that the use of this custom ROM is an unofficial method and is not a recommended update process by the smartphone manufacturers. In fact, any product warranty active for an Android device will automatically be rendered void once an unofficial firmware is installed on it. The use of custom firmware such as the LineageOS Android 7.1.1 Nougat ROM to update a mobile device is not recommended for everyone for especially newbies and those who do not have technical skills and knowledge when it comes to firmware installation. The Inquisitr would like to advise all owners of Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.5 Wi-fi, Huawei P9 and Xiaomi Mi 5 who are considering installing the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update via the Lineage OS that a simple installation mistake could permanently damage their respective mobile device.

Moreover, there are prerequisites essential to ensuring a successful custom ROM installation that these mobile users need to follow. For instance, having a fully-charged battery or at least 80 percent remaining battery power is critical to prevent the phone from running out of juice pack while the installation runs. For the unaware, the Android device could be bricked when it powered down automatically in the midst of a custom ROM installation.

A custom recovery tool such as the highly reliable Team Win Recovery Project or TWRP should also be installed on the Android device. Flashing the custom ROM will not be feasible without it. Also, creating a backup is necessary when installing the LineageOS ROM as the process could erase the phone’s entire memory. Having a custom recovery installed comes in handy when making a backup of all the files and settings saved on the Android device.

Installing a custom Android Nougat firmware update entails the use of a computer, thus, it is also very important that the mobile device will connect smoothly with a PC or a laptop. To make sure this will happen, install the Android device’s appropriate USB drivers on the computer beforehand. Furthermore, experts recommend enabling the USB Debugging Mode from the Android phone or tableting for a hassle-free PC connection.

Make sure to visit the posts linked above to have access to the download links of necessary update files as well as to learn the step-by-step procedures on proper installation of the Android 7.1 Nougat LineageOS ROM on the Huawei P9, Xiaomi Mi 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 Wi-fi variant. You can also watch the video tutorial below to learn how to install the LineageOS update on an Android device.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz / Getty Images]