Chris Rock, Kerry Washington Cheated For 6 Months: Rock’s Wife Found Out, Kerry’s Ex-Fiance David Moscow’s Mum

Chris Rock has been spilling his soul onstage during Rock’s “Total Blackout Tour.” As reported by the Inquisitr, Chris spoke about his porn addiction recovery and cheating three times on his wife, and told his Cleveland audience that he realized the women may hate to hear that. As for the men, Rock said some people call him “brave” for going through a divorce and were largely surprised that Chris cheated only a few times.

“Only three times?”

Rock admitted that the problems in his marriage were largely his fault, and spoke about the difficulty of being on the road and hyped up, and needing a place to put that energy after his big shows were over. Chris wouldn’t name any names of the women he cheated with during his marriage, but Rock admitted one was a woman who worked at Sephora, and another was a former member of Destiny’s Child — but not the one currently married to Jay Z. Rock also admitted to sleeping with a former Miss Kansas City, but Chris wouldn’t say what year she won the title. However, a new report has emerged that claims Rock also had sex with Scandal star Kerry Washington.

Chris Rock On His Porn Addiction, Divorce, Cheating 3 Times, Religion, And Rihanna Rejecting Him For Ray J https://t.co/PCRs6Xjqsx — Enough Is Enough (@EIETweets) April 20, 2017

As reported by Page Six, Rock and Kerry engaged in an adulterous affair during the filming of the movie I Think I Love My Wife.

For those who’ve seen I Think I Love My Wife, they know Rock played a nerdy, buttoned-up businessman whose life seemingly mirrored what Chris may have been going through in real life. There was Rock as a family man in the movie, going home to a wife and kids and dealing with marriage counseling and the like. But then there was the Chris who found himself playing a man who escaped with Kerry’s sexy character, as she often modeled barely-there lingerie and helped him break out of the doldrums of his corporate life.

The Page Six source claims that Rock and Washington did more than cheat in the movie, but say that they cheated in real life, too, for approximately six months. Rock’s wife found out about the affair, which began circa 2007. That’s the year that Washington was engaged to actor David Moscow and Kerry had a “public break-up” with Moscow, according to People.

Kerry Washington Was Engaged to David Moscow in 2007, When I Think I Love My Wife Came Out

Kerry’s rumored affair with Rock drew a “no comment” from David when asked about the liaison in 2016, according to Page Six.

Rock now dates Megalyn Echikunwoke and Washington is married to Nnamdi Asomugha. They have two children.

Chris Rock and Kerry Washington’s Rumored Affair in 2007 Causes Plenty of Buzz in 2017

As seen in the top photo above, Rock and Kerry made an appearance on the BET show titled 106 & Park on March 15, 2007, in New York City. Now more than 10 years later, their rumored six-month affair is causing plenty of buzz on social media, and sheds a whole new light on some of the things Rock has said in the past. When discussing the crotch-shots of some Hollywood actresses that were made famous when some female actresses were photographed getting out of a vehicles sans underwear, Rock asked where were the photos of women he wanted to see, like Kerry Washington and the like.

“Did Chris Rock really cheat on his wife with Kerry Washington while filming a movie about cheating on his wife with Kerry Washington? Wow.”

