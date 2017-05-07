Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling apparently took a dig at Tiffani Thiessen on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

On Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s reality competition series, Tori and Jennie allegedly threw some side-eye at Tiffani, their former Beverly Hills 90210 co-star. Surrounding celebrity gossip posits that Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling no longer maintain a friendly relationship with Tiffani Thiessen, the actress who once broke hearts on Saved by the Bell. Did you catch Jennie and Tori’s subtle shade towards Tiffani on Friday’s Drag Race?

Garth and Spelling appeared on the recent RuPaul’s Drag Race episode as guest judges for a parody of the pair’s star-making ’90s show, Beverly Hills 90210. Reportedly, things went slightly south as Tori and Jennie were critiquing the drag queen who was playing the part of Valerie Malone, Tiffani’s character from 90210.

According to Us Weekly, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling’s Tiffani Thiessen shade-throwing began with the guest judges’ assessment of the comical Drag Race lampoon of 90210. Evidently, Garth “couldn’t quite bring herself to say Thiessen’s name” when she was offering her opinion of the parody. However, the Thiessen dissing didn’t end there. Tori Spelling talked about the apparent nickname the two stars have for Tiffani.

“Just say, ‘That which we don’t speak of,'” Tori stated, after Garth stifled Tiffani’s name. “Yes, we know her as ‘That which we don’t speak of,'” Jennie concurred. The Drag Race audience apparently chuckled at the 90210 pair’s disparaging exchange. The reported grudge that Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling stil hold against their former co-star Tiffani Thiessen was clearly on display during the guest stars’ judging on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Yes, we know her as ‘That which we don’t speak of.'”

Reportedly, Spelling and Garth’s disdain for Tiffani Thiessen goes back to when the latter actress first joined the ranks of Beverly Hills 90210 back in the the ’90s. As Jennie and Tori were already established stars on Aaron Spelling’s watershed teen drama series (along with their male counterparts, Jason Priestly and Luke Perry), Tiffani was apparently seen as the new girl on set—and was allegedly treated accordingly.

“The girls were not very nice to me.”

During a 2012 interview with Howard Stern, Tiffani Theissen apparently opened up about exactly what happened between her, Jennie Garth, and Tori Spelling. As mentioned, the female stars on the set of 90210 were “not very nice” to Tiffani when she first arrived. However, later on, Garth “actually apologized” for her behavior toward Thiessen. Tiffani said, “Jennie and I became very good friends” after the initial rift.

“It’s funny, our relationship started really rough and ended the way it started. […] It’s water under the bridge.”

All three actresses — Tori Spelling, Tiffani Thiessen, and Jennie Garth — eventually grew close after working on Beverly Hills 90210 together. As Thiessen told Stern, she even witnessed the birth of Jennie’s child. Unfortunately, the three stars grew apart as quickly as they came together, and the 90210 trio of starlets drifted apart after the show’s end in 2000. These days, Tori and Garth apparently no longer speak to Tiffani.

What do you think of the situation between Spelling, Garth and Thiessen? Were you a fan of Beverly Hills 90210 when it was on the air? Do you wish that the three former co-stars could all be friends once again? Did you watch Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth appear as guest judges on the recent RuPaul’s Drag Race?

