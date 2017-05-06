‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry To Have More Plastic Surgery After Baby No. 3

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is making plans to get her body back after giving birth to baby number three later this year. The soon-to-be mother of three is due to give birth over the summer, and she’s already thinking about shedding the baby weight. This time around, she go under the knife to help her get her figure back.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Kailyn Lowry is making plans to have plastic surgery after the birth of her third child. The Teen Mom 2 star has already had one “mommy makeover,” which included a Brazilian butt lift and a tummy tuck. Lowry’s former plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Salzhauer, better known as “Dr. Miami,” who became famous for posting his surgeries on Snapchat, says Kail’s already making the appointment to have her nip and tuck.

“Kailyn is scheduling to have plastic surgery with me after she has this baby,” Dr. Miami said adding that tummy tucks aren’t exclusively for people who are done having children. “There is a myth that you can only have a tummy tuck once you are done having kids,” he spilled. “But it’s not really true. You can have a tummy tuck after your first kid and if you get pregnant you can have another one. The body is amazingly elastic.”

Want to know more about me? Sharing my pet peeves and why I'm the worst texter ever on the blog! See my new blog post on kaillowry.com! A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry has a lot on her plate at the moment. The Teen Mom 2 star recently graduated from college, and is now facing the fact that she’s about to become a single mother of three children. While the fathers of Kail’s sons, Isaac and Lincoln, are very involved in their sons lives, Lowry says she’ll be going it alone this time around.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry had decided to hide the identity of the father of her third child. However, this week Kail confirmed that her friend, Chris Lopez, is, in fact, the baby daddy. Lowry also penned a blog post in which she states she’s a bit “worried” about being a “single parent from the beginning.”

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help. I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

While it doesn’t seem that Chris Lopez will lend Kailyn Lowry much support while she raises their child, the Teen Mom 2 star did reveal that she has only positive things to say about her baby daddy, and that she wishes him all the best.

“I wish Chris the best. I have nothing but positive things to say about him and it just felt like it was time to reveal that he was the dad,” Kail told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Mom x3 + a degree ????????‍???? new blog post up on kaillowry.com of my grad pix shoot we did yesterday with the boys ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Meanwhile, MTV is reportedly trying to get Chris Lopez to appear on Season 8 of Teen Mom 2. However, he has refused to sign a release to be on camera. The network has allegedly offered him money to appear, but so far, Chris isn’t biting.

“Most of the [boyfriends and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source told The Ashley. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

However, former Teen Mom 3 star, Briana DeJesus, whom Kailyn Lowry got plastic surgery with the first time around, will be joining the Teen Mom 2 cast for Season 8. Briana is said to be adding some big drama to the show, which will premiere its latest season later this year.

What are your thoughts about Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry planning to have more plastic surgery after baby number three?

[Featured Image by MTV]