‘The Young And The Restless’ Bombshell: Fans Mourn Greg Rikaart, Who Departs From ‘Y&R’ After Fourteen Years

Fans of The Young and The Restless were left shocked when they discovered that Greg Rikaart would be leaving his character of Kevin Fisher behind after 14 years on Y&R. The news of Rikaart’s departure from The Young and The Restless came several days after the Daytime Emmy Awards and the reason currently being given is that Y&R did not renew Greg Rikaart’s contract after they were unable to come to some kind of an agreement after intense contract negotiations.

Those who thought that talk of Greg Rikaart leaving The Young and The Restless were just rumors found those rumors confirmed by Rikaart himself in an Instagram post. While he didn’t go into any detail about the reason for him leaving Y&R, he spoke of the extreme happiness he felt on the show and how much he cared for the cast and crew.

“I have such love and fondness for the cast and crew of Y&R that when I watch Kevin enjoying himself in scenes, it’s hard to know where he ends and Greg begins. At the moment it is unclear what lies ahead for Kevin and I, as we will be saying goodbye to Genoa City for a while. I am sad to leave a place I hold so dear but also really excited about what the future holds. I cannot overstate how much gratitude I have to all of you who have been such loud cheerleaders for me. You’ve all enriched my life. So stick around. The journey is just beginning. :)”

Fox News reported how Greg Rikaart considered that his life almost echoed that of his character on The Young and The Restless, Kevin, when comparing how they both fell in love and became fathers.

“Playing Kevin and watching him evolve over the years has mirrored my real life in so many ways. We both found love, both became dads and we both have more gray hair now than we did in 2003. It’s hard to know where he ends and Greg begins.”

Greg Rikaart leaving Y&R explains what has been happening with some of the storylines. For instance, getting DNA test results back showing that Bella is actually Kevin’s daughter solved the problem of him not being able to have a child with Chloe Mitchell. But with regard to Chloe, fans of The Young and The Restless will remember that she posted a letter addressed to Billy and Kevin saying that there was the possibility that they could be the father of Bella.

Celeb Dirty Laundry has released spoilers now suggesting that Chloe and Kevin may end up becoming a family in the future with Chloe’s revelation that Kevin could be her soulmate. Now that watchers know Kevin is Bella’s father, will Kevin decide to leave and find Chloe, where they can live together as a family?

There is talk that Greg Rikaart’s character may be not leaving The Young and The Restless for good, but may return again at a later date, with the script being written to reflect this. While the exact date of Kevin’s exit is not known at this time, the rumor is that it may coincide with May sweeps, as the Inquisitr reported.

