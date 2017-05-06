Danielle Bregoli: 'MTV Movie & TV Awards' Appearance Could Be Lead-In To 'Cash Me Ousside' Girl's Reality Show

Danielle Bregoli is about to extend her 15 minutes of fame a little longer, with rumors that the “Cash me ousside” girl is planning to make a surprise appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards that could serve as a lead-in to her new reality television show.

The 14-year-old had spent a few weeks out of the spotlight after shooting to viral fame earlier this year thanks to an appearance on the Dr. Phil show about wayward teens. Bregoli was all over television and across the internet through much of February and March, building her stature and amassing a following of millions across social media. She struck up a friendship with rapper Kodak Black, made appearances in music videos, and garnered controversy with some racy pictures and video posted online.

Though she has been quiet for a few weeks, there is a chance that a surprise appearance at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards could serve as a lead-in for the “Cash me ousside” girl’s upcoming reality show.

Leading into Sunday’s award show, it wasn’t clear what role Danielle Bregoli could be playing in the program. There were rumors of her appearance but producers were very tight-lipped about what she might be doing.

“Cash Me Outside girl fans will not be disappointed when they watch the MTV Movie & TV Awards this weekend,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Producers are trying to keep her appearance a secret, are not advertising her nor has she been confirmed to be attending, but you can bet that she will be at the show.”Danielle Bregoli is nominated in a category on the show called “Trending,” and the source told Hollywood Life that “she will be making a big splash during a moment that is aimed at going viral.”https://www.instagram.com/p/BTmlJt9ALah/?taken-by=bhadbhabie&hl=en The recently turned 14-year-old Bregoli seemed to stand out among the nominees, which included some big-name Hollywood celebrities. “The Trending category — presented by Instant and featuring moments that took over your newsfeed this past year — includes Bregoli, James Corden’s famous Carpool Karaoke segment with Lady Gaga, and Jimmy Fallon’s Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato,” MTV noted. Other nominees for the category include Melissa McCarthy for her “Sean Spicer Press Conference” skit on Saturday Night Live and Winona Ryder’s reactions at the SAG Awards. Even the “Cash me ousside” girl seemed surprised that she was nominated. “not really sure why or how but i’m nominated for a @mtv award for most trending so all you h**s should go vote for me i guess,” she wrote to her nearly 10 million followers on Instagram. Always something to wear with @fashionnova ???? Follow and Shop ???? A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on May 6, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT It’s likely that Danielle Bregoli’s appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards could lead in to the teenager’s new reality show. Soon after she shot to viral fame, Bregoli garnered interest from a number of production companies and in late March reportedly inked a deal for a reality show about her relationship with her mother, TMZ reported. As Us Weekly noted, the full details for the reality show were still being worked out at the time. “According to the outlet, the 14-year-old viral star inked a deal with a major TV production company for a loosely formatted series focusing on her daily life. Filming has yet to begin, but producers are reportedly shopping the concept around to TV networks and are confident the show will get picked up.”

But now more than a month later, it’s likely that more details about Danielle Bregoli’s reality show have been hashed out and the MTV Movie & TV Awards could be an opportunity for the “Cash me ousside girl” to jump back into the spotlight and lead into the show.

