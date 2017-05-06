‘Flip Or Flop’s’ Christina El Moussa Talks Hook Ups With Ex, Tarek: Did She Or Didn’t She?

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have had fans wondering if they are still hooking up, especially after they appeared at The Daytime Emmys together last Sunday. But unfortunately for the fans who are longing for these two house flipping, former love birds to be back together, the rumors are not true. Christina and Tarek are not rekindling their romance. At least, that’s according to an interview Christina gave to E! News recently.

“I have never gone back in the ex category,” she said.

It’s easy to speculate that the two hosts on Flip Or Flop might be on their way to reconciling. They’re still working on new episodes of their show and seem very comfortable around each other since their split. But, Christina said that ease they have being around each other has a lot to do with wanting to be good parents to their kids.

“We’re actually really good. We’ve been separated for almost a year now,” she added. “We’ve made a lot of progress on our relationship. We’re just really focused on the kids, and we’re really excited to start on 15 new episodes of Flip or Flop.”

She added that the two home renovation experts had a blast at The Daytime Emmys as each others’ dates.

“It was actually great. That was our first time on the red carpet, period,” she revealed. “So it was really fun. We had a great time presenting. Hopefully we’re able to do it again soon!”

As Inquisitr previously reported, despite their marital separation, Christina and Tarek El Moussa are filming a new season of their hit HGTV show, Flip Or Flop.

“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop,” Christina said to People Magazine. Tarek echoed that sentiment.“From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop,” he added.

As People notes, the world learnt that Christina and Tarek’s marriage was in troubled waters in May 2016, when the news broke that Tarek had brandished a gun during an argument between them. There were also reports that Tarek, who is a two-time cancer survivor, threatened to kill himself that night.

Besides their jobs on HGTV, Christina and Tarek also do appearances together and promote/host real estate seminars,a side gig that could land them in some trouble with their fans.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the Flip or Flop hosts have been featured on advertisements for sessions that teach people how to succeed in real estate. However, when an investigation team from a news outlet decided to attend the seminar, the HGTV stars were not in attendance. Tickets for the seminar cost $2,000 a pop and it’s easy to imagine that most of those who bought tickets would have expected to be learning real estate tips and tricks from Christina and Tarek. But that was not the case.

“I’m a big fan of Christina and Tarek and I watch the show all the time. I came here expecting to see them,” one attendee told NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters.

According to Troubleshooters, Christina and Tarek have partnered with a company called Success Path to host the seminars and use their image/popularity to promote them. The company stated that they make it clear that the HGTV stars don’t attend every seminar.

