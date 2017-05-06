‘The Bachelorette’ 2017 Spoilers: Rachel Lindsay To Get Visits From A-List Celebrities While Looking For Love

The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is still on her quest to find love, and while it may be hard for her to choose her leading man, she will reportedly have some help in the form of A-list celebrities. Rachel, who was last seen as a member of Nick Viall’s final three contestants, will be bringing out the stars for her season as The Bachelorette.

According to Wet Paint, Bachelor nation fans know that there are often guest stars along the way. However, Rachel Lindsay may have hit the jackpot when it comes to the celebrities who will appear on her season of The Bachelorette. Rachel will get pointers from not only beloved talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, but one of Hollywood’s golden couples, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Fans know that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are fans of the franchise, as back in 2015 The Ranch star posted a photo to his Twitter account of him standing next to Bachelor in Paradise star Jared Haibon on his television screen. “I’m trying to figure out why Mila is making me take this picture,” Kutcher captioned the snapshot of his Bachelor nation look alike. Mila has also revealed in the past that she and Ashton love to watch the show together.

Bachelorette viewers will see Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appear early on in the season, as they will be apart of the “husband material obstacle course.” The challenge will happen during Rachel Lindsay’s first group date with eight of her men. The couple, who share two children together, will reportedly offer Rachel advice on who they believe is the winner of the challenge, and worthy to become Rachel’s future husband.

However, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher won’t be the only big names fans will see during Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. ABC is seemingly pulling out all the stops for Rachel and her guys as a group of the men will be coached by NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Kareem will coach 10 of Rachel’s men and prepare them to play a basketball game against each other, and in front of a crowd, which will include Lindsay. It looks like the guys will have to be domestic and athletic to get past Rachel’s challenges.

Meanwhile, a group of the guys will also have the opportunity to compete for Rachel’s attention while appearing with the Bachelorette on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Although the show has already aired, and fans loved every minute of it, viewers will get to see the behind the scenes moments from Rachel’s group date to Ellen.

During the Ellen appearance, DeGeneres brought out the men, who got a bit snarky with one another on stage while talking about kissing Rachel. The guys then danced for the women in the audience and tried to earn as much money as possible to enter the final challenge.

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Is Crushing It in New Promo (and No Rose Is Safe!) https://t.co/qplcS7jaah pic.twitter.com/QADjCHtp29 — BEACH 105.1 Daytona (@BEACH105FM) April 24, 2017

While Ellen, Mila, Ashton, and Kareem are the only celebrities currently revealed to appear on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, the Inquisitr previously reported that she’ll also get some advice from two of her former fellow constants. Corinne Olympios and Raven Gates, who were both in Nick Viall’s final four with Rachel, will make their way to the Bachelor mansion where they’ll reconnect with their old friend, and possibly even interact with some of the men vying for Rachel’s heart.

Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette is slated to premiere on ABC on May 22, and fans can’t wait to find out what kind of man Rachel chooses to be her future husband.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]