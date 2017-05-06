WWE News: Batista Says He Wants To Return To WWE, But Only Under One Condition

Former WWE superstar Batista is appearing in one of the biggest movies of the year this weekend with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and appeared on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Talk is Jericho, to talk about his movie and wrestling careers. In the interview, Batista made some interesting comments, saying that he would love to return to wrestling because he misses wrestling, but he doesn’t miss the WWE.

In the interview, Batista said that he doesn’t miss the BS of the WWE and the company itself. He does miss wrestling and the adrenaline rush that goes along with it. Batista also said that he has contacted the WWE about a return, but they don’t seem interested in what he wants to do with the company.

“I’ve asked for what I want. I’ll tell you and I’ve talked to Hunter about it and I’ve talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That’s the only thing I’m interested in doing. They’re just not interested in it, you know?”

Batista said that he has run the idea by the WWE a few times and they said they would think about it. However, he said they never got back to him and he is pretty much giving up on the idea ever happening.

When Chris Jericho asked Batista about working with other people, he rejected the idea and said that he would just want to work with Triple H and use it as his retirement angle, going out on that note.

It would be much better than how his last run went. The WWE brought back Batista and made him a face, putting him in a feud with Alberto Del Rio. Batista said at the time that the fans would want him to be a heel but the WWE rejected his opinion.

The fans then turned on Batista when he won the Royal Rumble that year over Daniel Bryan and it turned out Batista was 100 percent correct in the fact that the fans didn’t want to see him as a face. Batista then put over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania that year and then helped put over The Shield when Evolution reformed that year.

With that out of the way, Batista quit in an on-screen angle and went to promote the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. That film was a giant success and then Batista went on to impress with roles in the last James Bond movie. He is now opening the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie this weekend.

Interestingly, Batista also talked to Chris Jericho about his acting career, which is starting to reach new heights. However, unlike The Rock, who has turned into one of the biggest actors in the world, Batista said that his acting career is limited because of how he looks as he gets older.

“I really want to do more behind the scenes and really considering retirement now. I don’t believe there is a huge window left for me in acting because, at the end of the day, the way I am built and the way that I look is just going to limit me as I am aging and it will limit me even more.”

Batista did admit that he has more movie roles coming, which will include both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as a movie he mentioned that will also star Jodie Foster.

With Batista seeing his movie career possibly coming to an end, at least as an actor, this would be a perfect chance for the WWE to give him one last run against Triple H to end his wrestling career on top. However, it sounds like Batista is tired of the politics behind the scenes and that moment might never happen.

[Featured Image by WWE]