‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Farrah Abraham: ‘I Will Not Attend My Mother’s Wedding’

Farrah Abraham is nothing if not controversial, and has recently released a statement about her mother, Debra Danielsen’s, upcoming nuptials. The reality star recently spoke to Wetpaint to take a few more swings at her mother, whom she is working on a relationship with during Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition, which is airing now. She exclusively told the outlet that she is currently not speaking to her mother, and that Debra hasn’t been appearing in this season of Teen Mom OG for a reason.

Debra Danielsen has moved on from her relationship with Farrah Abraham’s father, Michael, and is engaged to marry her boyfriend, Dr. David Mertz. But Farrah isn’t going to be attending the wedding.

“I will not be involved, neither will Sophia. I think it’s healthiest that we celebrate and are happy for her from afar,” she said.

She also told Wetpaint that Teen Mom OG viewers will be treated to yet another Abraham family fight sometime during the season, which Farrah Abraham describes as “epic.”

Farrah Abraham is currently appearing on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition where she and her mother have already been seen sparring with one another, particularly over an alleged instance of abuse by Debra. The pair cannot seem to agree on the narrative of what happened when police were called to their Iowa home, but it is agreed upon that Farrah Abraham suffered a split lip.

Abraham discussed a future episode which will focus heavily on the discrepancies she and her mother have about the incident.

“There is an episode where we talk about traumatic experiences, my mom and I, and we still cannot get on the same page. Sometimes between lie detector tests and traumatic experiences, there’s just a certain point in time where you’re like, ‘Somebody does not have the wherewithal to take accountability to even remember things,’ and you’re like, ‘Why do I even want to be around them anymore?’ The best narcissists can block things out and act like nothing ever happened to just keep going.”

Farrah Abraham often claims that she is the only person in her family that is working on her issues, yet during MarriageBootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition, she stated that if she could describe her father in one word, it would be “a pansy.” She also admitted that there were times when she wished her mother would “die already.”

Predictably, Farrah Abraham feels she is doing the world a favor by sharing her story and her family’s trials and tribulations.

“I really believe in sharing my story to improve social behaviors in the nation. I think that’s the best way to do it through media. And I’ve made history time and time again with that,” she explained.

Farrah Abraham has already been starting drama on the show with her mother and fellow cast mates. In the last episode of the show, she told her mother to “shut up” and labeled her an “argument starter” when Debra was attempting to share her feelings about having to sleep in the same room as her ex-husband.

And although Farrah Abraham says she’s “done with drama,” it seems like it follows her wherever she goes. The Teen Mom 2 star has been feuding with Girls Next Door and Kendra On Top star, Kendra Wilkinson. She has already inserted herself into the middle of conversations that Kendra is sharing with her mother, Patti, which has started arguments between the three.

Kendra Wilkinson expressed displeasure and distaste for Farrah, stating that she didn’t like to be in the same room as the Abrahams. She felt their problems were “weird” and “not real or raw.”

