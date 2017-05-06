Surface Phone Release Date Sooner Than Expected?

Microsoft has just confirmed that it will be revealing what’s next on a mystery event in Shanghai later this month. People who have been waiting for ages for the Surface Phone delights in this news as there is the possibility that the company will finally unveil the rumored smartphone.

While the Surface Phone has been in the rumor mill for years now, 2017 is widely believed to be the year of its launch. Mostly, it is only an optimistic guess of the mobile community as it is the same rumor every year. Now, it is looking like Microsoft is finally ready to pull the curtains back on a Windows Phone flagship.

Microsoft’s Panos Panay recently revealed that the company is holding its next event on May 23 in an Instagram post seen below. It is intriguing, to say the least, since the last event was just a few days ago. Because of the hashtag #Surface, fans have more or less three ideas of what the event could hold.

See you in Shanghai. May 23. #MicrosoftEvent #Surface A post shared by Panos Panay Official (@panos_panay) on May 4, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

Because the Surface laptop has already been announced, Microsoft is left with two possible Surface products refresh. Both the Surface Pro 5 and the Surface Book 2 have a chance to appear on the event, but it is unlikely. Why?

Because Panay himself said that there is no Surface Pro 5 for now, reported CNET. During the event on May 2, he mentioned how the Surface Pro 4 will remain competitive for five years. It will only be replaced when the chance to make a meaningful change comes and it has not yet come. Following quickly is a confirmation that there is “no such thing as a Pro 5.”

Now that the 2-in-1 tablet is out of the possibility, what remains is the Surface Book 2. However, there is no argument here that can exclude its involvement in Microsoft later this month since it is high time for a refreshed laptop. The only thing that makes consumers doubtful is that a laptop under the brand was just released. The timing just is not right for the tech giant to reveal another device that is in the same category as the $999 Surface.

Pushing aside the Surface Pro 5 and the Book 2, the company has no more due hardware update. So what’s next is the Surface Phone. It was not mentioned specifically, but the teaser is a clue as to what is being planned for the event.

“Microsoft will show the world what’s next,” the tech company teased (via BGR).

Those are pretty big words, hinting that the Surface hardware that will be unveiled on May 23 is not ordinary. What else could it be other than the Surface Phone?

Surface Phone Is A Foldable Phone?

As is heavily rumored these past few months, the Surface Phone may be the first foldable device ever. This rumor has been recently backed up by Satya Nadella, who said that the next phone by Microsoft may not even resemble the ones that are out today, according to a report by BGR.

Surface Phone – a foldable phone. Microsoft patented it. pic.twitter.com/WspBiZ2coJ — Ziya (@Ziya51255764) January 24, 2017

Fans immediately made the connection from his statement to the patents filed by Microsoft. It’s important to note that this is merely a rumor, but the Surface Phone may have been all but confirmed to be a foldable device.

This might also be what the company is teasing. Unveiling such a smartphone is definitely showing the world what the mobile phones today can evolve to, which is in line with the teaser for the event.

But no one can say for sure that the Surface Phone will indeed be revealed in the coming weeks. Luckily, fans only have to wait for less than three weeks before finally knowing what this hype is about.

[Featured Image by Andrew Burton/Getty Images]