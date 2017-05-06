MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017: Complete List Of Nominees

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards is only a day away, and when you tune in, you will probably notice that the show will appear somewhat different than the past awards shows. Not only has MTV changed the name from the original MTV Movie Awards to MTV Movie & TV Awards, they have also added several new categories for 2017.
Among the new categories are Show of the Year, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker, and Next Generation. In addition, the former categories Best Actor and Best Actress have been removed and replaced with a simple Best Actor in a Movie and Best Actor in a Show. Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, Get Out, is leading the movie nominations with six including Movie of the Year. Following close behind is Disney’s Beauty and the Beast with four nominations and Moonlight with three. In the TV categories, Stranger Things is in the lead with four nominations, while Game of Thrones is coming in with three.
The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m.
Amy Winehouse made quite the impression 10 years ago at the #mtvawards : https://t.co/EFwSw8FG39
— MTV News (@MTVNews) May 6, 2017
Check out the complete list of nominees below.
Movie of the Year
Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
Show of the Year
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Kiss
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Villain
Allison Williams — Get Out
Demogorgon — Stranger Things
Jared Leto — Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke
Best Host
Ellen DeGeneres — The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver — Last Week Tonight
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Bee — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah — The Daily Show
Best Documentary
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition
America’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
Best Actor in a Movie
Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out
Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman — Logan
James McAvoy — Split
Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures
Best Actor in a Show
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore — This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Best Comedic Performance
Adam Devine — Workaholics
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City
Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
Seth MacFarlane — Family Guy
Will Arnett — The LEGO Batman Movie
Best Hero
Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin — The Flash
Mike Colter — Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures
Tearjerker
Game of Thrones — Hodor’s death
Grey’s Anatomy — Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death
Me Before You — Will tells Louisa he can’t stay with her
Moonlight — Paula tells Chiron that she loves him
This Is Us — Jack and Randall at karate
Next Generation
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best Duo
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton — The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield — Atlanta
Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen — Logan
Josh Gad & Luke Evans — Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg — Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Best American Story
Black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Best Fight Against the System
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
Trending
“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy — Saturday Night Live
“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” — The Late Late Show with James Corden
“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” — Dr. Phil
“Run the World (Girls)” feat. Channing Tatum as Beyoncé — Lip Sync Battle
“Wheel of Musical Impressions” with Demi Lovato — The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction — 23rd Annual SAG Awards
Best Musical Moment
“Beauty and the Beast” — Ariana Grande and John Legend, Beauty and the Beast
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Justin Timberlake, Trolls
“How Far I’ll Go” — Auli’i Cravalho, Moana
“City of Stars” — Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, La La Land
“You Can’t Stop the Beat” — ensemble, Hairspray Live!
“Be That as It May” — Herizen Guardiola, The Get Down
“You’re the One That I Want” — ensemble, Grease: Live
What you need to know about the #mtvmovieawards???? : https://t.co/8JyCMzKT1F
— MTV News (@MTVNews) May 6, 2017
[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/ Shutterstock]