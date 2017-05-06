Kylie Jenner’s Hair Worn Naturally Super Short As She Shows Off New Glam Room For Wigs And Makeup

Kylie Jenner’s hair was worn naturally on Snapchat this week, which was brown and super short in the front. The reality star was showing off her new glam room to her fans where she keeps all of her many wigs, makeup, and the like.

#nomakeup

Jenner, 19, wore no makeup and no hair extensions or wigs for the day as she showed off her new glam room over social media, according to People. The reality star wore her short, brunette hair up in a tiny bun with tiny, wispy hairs hanging down in the front.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star gave her fans a tour of her luxurious mansion, including her new glam room. She ran her fingers through her hair and said, “My hair is just crazy.”

Kylie’s glam room was decked out with various makeup and hair products, wigs, perfumes, and anything else a girl could dream of.

Kylie loves her wigs

Jenner loves to experiment with new looks. From mint green hair to dark bangs and a bob, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul will try out any style.

Changing up your natural hair that many times would obviously cause some major damage, so Kylie opts for wearing wigs that have been custom-made and dyed by professionals for her.

#kardashian #kardashians #kimkardashian #khloekardashian #kourtneykardashian #kendalljenner #kyliejenner #krisjenner #beautiful #stunning #flawless A post shared by KYLIE JENNER FEED (@kyliejenner.picsfeed) on May 6, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

She does not typically show off her real hair like she did in her Snapchat. Kylie sports a new wig or extensions almost every time she makes a public appearance.

#kyliejenner ✨ A post shared by Kylie (@lifofkylie) on May 6, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Kylie showed off her natural strands and baby hairs in the series of Snapchats.

A new glam room

“This is insane,” Kylie’s friend says of the new glam room in the background, as she pans around the room showing off a fluffy pink couch, a small coffee table with a white shaggy top, and lip-themed wallpaper.

The 19-year-old recorded a video of her new pink makeup chairs to sit in while she gets her makeup done, placed behind white countertops and large mirrors, Hollywood Life reported.

#kyliejenner wearing #chromehearts sweatshirt A post shared by Chrome Hearts Updates (@chromeheartsupdates) on May 6, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Dating For Real? Insiders Say So

Kylie Jenner Broke Met Gala Rules, Took A Co-Ed Celebrity Selfie In The Bathroom

Did Kylie Jenner Photoshop Her Instagram? Reality Star Claims ‘Curved Wall’ Is A Curtain

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Announce New Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration

Kylie Jenner Copying Someone’s Style Again? Coachella Highlighter Yellow Hair Was Unoriginal

She’s a makeup expert

The Life of Kylie star is obviously extremely into hair, makeup, nails, and anything other beauty-related. Her company, Kylie Cosmetics, sells out practically every time they release a new product.

Pay day tomorrow… what better than to spend it on KKW x Kylie cosmetics. @KimKardashian @kyliecosmetics @KylieJenner — Emily (@Emssssxo_) April 27, 2017

Jenner’s latest beauty product venture was with her sister Kim Kardashian West.

The sisters called the collection, featuring nude shades of lip gloss, KKW x Kylie. The lip kits sold out and had to be restocked immediately, according to Bustle.

[Featured Image by Kevin Hunt/Staff/Getty Images]