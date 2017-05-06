Kentucky Derby 2017—Katie Couric, Kid Rock, Justin Hartley, More Stars Party At Pre-Race Galas: See The Pics

Kentucky Derby day means the stars are in Louisville, Kentucky for pre-race parties, and also to witness the annual extravaganza live at Churchill Downs, of course. For the 143rd Run for the Roses, the stars came out in droves for the annual Barnstable Brown Gala, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, news journalist Katie Couric, comedian Tracy Morgan, singers Joey Fatone and Travis Tritt, and many more.

According to Forbes, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady attended both the Barnstable Brown bash and the 7th annual Fillies and Stallions party, where he hung out with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. At the Barnstable Brown party, the Super Bowl champ posed with Couric and Rodgers.

Ahead of the 2017 Kentucky Derby, the streets of Louisville were filled with musicians, including rock stars Kid Rock, Sammy Hagar, and ex Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora and his longtime girlfriend Orianthi, who all jammed at the Barnstable Brown Gala.

My partner in crime! Me and Kid Rock getting ready to head to Churchill Downs for Derby Day! pic.twitter.com/0jYRgVxN0S — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 6, 2017

Larry Birkhead posted a photo of himself and his daughter, Dannielynn, at the Barnstable Brown party, which is also the site where he met his daughter’s late mom, Anna Nicole Smith, back in 2003.

Dannielynn b4 she raided the dessert room at the Barnstable-Brown Party where I met her Mom in 2003 #lifefullcircle #BarnstableBrownParty pic.twitter.com/hcaGBYrXR1 — Larry Birkhead (@larrybirkhead) May 6, 2017

Other stars spotted at the Kentucky Derby festivities included This is Us star Justin Hartley (who was with his fiancé Chrishell Stause), actor Jessie Eisenberg, celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis and Derby staple Jeff Bridges.

Spotted at Churchill Downs: Actor Jesse Eisenberg. Of all his films, Zombieland tops the list for me. #kyderby pic.twitter.com/ktMzeNJO6W — Morgan Watkins (@morganwatkins26) May 6, 2017

Jeff Bridges tells me his #KyDerby money is on Always Dreaming pic.twitter.com/jhV8BAf0Bv — Morgan Eads (@MorganEads1) May 6, 2017

According to Bustle, comedian Tracy Morgan had the Kentucky Derby festivities on his bucket list. The 30 Rock actor brought along his wife, Megan wollover, to Churchill Downs this year because he wanted to cross the Kentucky Derby off of his bucket list following the 2015 car accident with a Wal-Mart truck that nearly killed him. Always a jokester, Morgan reportedly said he was picking Secretariat to win the Kentucky Derby this year.

Tracy Morgan joked that he was picking Secretariat in the #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/44Dq96Oaa4 — Rich Copley (@copiousnotes) May 6, 2017

And while they may seem like an unlikely Kentucky Derby foursome, Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Ariana Madox and Tom Sandoval dressed to the nines and then posed for a photo at Churchill Downs. But maybe it’s not so surprising to see these Cali kids in Kentucky, considering Cartwright is from the southern state and recently filmed a Bravo reality show with Taylor in her home town.

#Thurby ✨ @kyderbyfestival #jaxbrittanyarianatomtakekentucky A post shared by ???? Ariana Madix ???? (@ariana252525) on May 4, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Harry Connick Jr., who’s set to perform the National Anthem ahead of the Kentucky Derby race, also posed for a snap with his gorgeous wife, former supermodel Jill Goodacre. Connick called is wife his “beautiful Derby girl.”

with my beautiful derby girl! #kentuckyderby A post shared by Harry Connick Jr (@harryconnickjr) on May 5, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

The prize for best Kentucky Derby hat could go to actress Mira Sorvino—or maybe the guy standing behind her.

Ok I thought I found the perfect #Derbyhat and then I saw this guy! If only!! #Kentuckyderby143 pic.twitter.com/nuWhEKQz18 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) May 6, 2017

Speaking of Sorvino, the actress and her famous dad, Paul (aka the man in the hat), were two of many stars who attended the sixth annual pre-Derby Unbridled Eve Gala at the Galt House in Louisville. The charity included a cocktail reception with 19 specialty drinks, a surf-and-turf dinner and a silent auction, according to USA Today. Celebrity entertainers included singer Taio Cruz and Morris Day and the Time. In addition to the Sorvinos, actor Beau Bridges, Triple Crown winning jockey Victor Espinoza, and Jennifer Lawrence’s mother, Karen Lawrence, turned up for the charity event.

“There are so many great people here, just getting to know people from around the country, and they’re all here for the Derby but also to support this important cause,” Mira Sorvino said of the party, which raises money for more than 17 charities.

In addition, Esquire‘s Derby Eve Gala had a guest list that included chef Bobby Flay and actor Adrian Grenier.

Take a look at the video below to see more celebrities who have attended the Kentucky Derby over the years.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Downs]