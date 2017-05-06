‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Javi Marroquin On Kailyn Lowry’s New Baby: ‘No We Will Not Have A Relationship’

Javi Marroquin may share a special relationship with Kailyn Lowry’s oldest son, Isaac, 7, but he admits he is not interested in doing the same with the newest child who is yet to be born. The doting former stepfather has put his difference with Kail aside long enough to be seen in several of her most recent Snapchats supporting Isaac at sporting events and teaching him how to ride a bike. But her newest addition isn’t going to enjoy the same treatment.

Kail and Javi Marroquin have had a tense relationship since their divorce, as depicted on last season’s Teen Mom 2. The pair were seen arguing about everything from keeping the house clean to whether or not Javi Marroquin was allowed to throw away his trash in Kailyn’s trash can. It seemed the pair couldn’t say one word to each other without an explosive fight. And at one point, Kail was even uncomfortable with Javi Marroquin spending time alone with the kids.

Now, however, the two seem to be doing much better in terms of their ability to speak to each other in a civilized manner. There is even speculation that the two booked a trip to Disney World together for their son, Lincoln, and Kail’s elder son. Some have even thought the pair might be dating one another. However, Javi Marroquin has quite loudly declared his single status, and Kail has tweeted that she thinks she is meant to be single.

Javi Marroquin recently split from Real World alum, Madison Walls. It was rumored he was dating Teen Mom 3’s Briana DeJesus’ sister, Brittany DeJesus, but Javi has stated that those are unfounded statements.

Fans have speculated that Kail might have been having an affair with the father of her third child during the tail end of her relationship with Javi Marroquin, which may lead to some bitterness. There is speculation that when Javi accused Kail of having “some dude” in the house, that he meant Chris Lopez, the confirmed father of Kail’s child. Many also think that Lopez made an appearance on the show as Kail and Javi were in the process of their divorce.

It is hard to say if Javi Marroquin’s reaction is out of anger and resentment for the relationship Kail shared with the father of her third child so soon after their divorce, and it could be possible he will eventually change his mind.

If he doesn’t, his decision could lead to further awkwardness between the kids, as he will still be involved in the lives of Isaac and Lincoln.

Kailyn Lowry, meanwhile, is busy prepping for the baby and for being a single mother. She has stated that she is nervous about being a single mom from the start, rather than after the children have already hit several milestones.

The soon-to-be mother of three has recently graduated from Delaware State University, where it took her six years to earn her degree. She is currently the only mom on the Teen Mom franchise to earn a four-year degree.

Kail has revealed that she is waiting until the baby is born to find out the sex, and hasn’t stated if she prefers a boy or girl. Her nursery, thus far, is gender neutral and painted in a dark gray color, which she admits does look a bit masculine. She also purchased an assortment of gray onesies for the new little one in her life.

Recently, she excitedly shared several photos of new items she had picked up for her new baby on her blog, revealing that although she is still nervous, there are definitely positives to the pregnancy.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty Images]