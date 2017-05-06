Pregnant Kailyn Lowry From ‘Teen Mom 2’ Admits ‘There Are Some Things I Just Won’t Get Over’

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry finally admitted that friend and brief fling, Chris Lopez, is the father of her third child, but fans are now realizing how complicated the relationship really was. Some speculate that Kailyn Lowry was actually seeing Lopez while she was still married to ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. However, Lowry recently slammed a fan who tweeted her questioning her fidelity during the final days of the marriage.

New reports have surfaced that during Teen Mom 2‘s most recent season, when Javi Marroquin stormed into the house and accused Kailyn Lowry of having “some dude” in their house and around their son, Lincoln, 3, it was actually Chris Lopez. As Lopez has apparently appeared on the series with his face blurred during the past season just after she and Marroquin split, it seems clear the two were seeing one another just after she filed for divorce and before anything was official.

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me ???????????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Originally, Kailyn Lowry’s publicist stated that she was hesitant to reveal the baby daddy’s name because she was unsure how involved he would be in the child’s life. Reports surfaced less than two months ago that the pair were working things out for the sake of the baby, but now it appears that isn’t the case at all.

Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she is now nervous about raising her baby all alone and that she will be a single mom from the beginning. Although she has since split from her other two baby daddies, she did have them there to work as a team with her during the crucial first years of her children’s lives.

The soon-to-be mom of three has made cryptic tweets in the past, referencing a cheater, which some believe means that Lopez had split with her for another girl.

Yesterday, the young mother tweeted again.

“There are some things I just won’t get over,” she said.

She followed up the first tweet with another cryptic message.

“Welcome to Kail and the chaos,” she wrote.

Kailyn Lowry also retweeted someone else, insinuating that Lopez didn’t give her as much time as she wanted him to.

“If you gotta beg someone to spend time with you then you shouldn’t even be dealing with them,” she retweeted.

The reality TV star is currently filming Season 8 of Teen Mom 2, and it is unclear whether or not Lopez will appear on the show. Kailyn Lowry, however, has inked a deal to do a tell-all which she says she has been writing during this pregnancy, and it may offer fans some of the juicy gossip they’ve been waiting for.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry has been busy celebrating her graduation from Delaware State University, which will take place on May 13. She and her two older boys posed for an adorable graduation shoot to mark the occasion.

Mom x3 + a degree ????????‍???? new blog post up on kaillowry.com of my grad pix shoot we did yesterday with the boys ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

She also opened up about her struggles to finish her education on her blog.

“If you follow any amount of the show, you know I’ve been struggling to get through school and earn my bachelor’s over the last 6 years… Yes, 6 years. Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce… and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on and I’m FINALLY graduating May 13! This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family. Yesterday my good friend, Jenn was sooooo sweet and did my graduation pictures with the boys and of course my baby bump!”

Despite all of the hurdles Kailyn Lowry has struggled with, she has managed to create a successful life for herself and her kids.

