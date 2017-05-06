Loretta Lynn’s Family And Friends Send The Country Music Icon Well Wishes

Country music icon, Loretta Lynn, suffered a stroke at her home on Thursday and the star’s camp has just made the information public. Her publicity team has stated that she is expected to make a full recovery. However, at 85, anything can happen. She currently has four shows coming up in the next couple of weeks and has canceled two of them in order to take time to recover.

The iconic singer has been singing onstage since the 1950s and hasn’t stopped since then. She is perhaps best known for her song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “First City.”

But while Loretta Lynn is expected to fully recover from her sudden illness, family and friends are still sending her tons of well wishes to make sure the star knows how loved she is.

Throwing it back to Loretta on #FallonTonight! Who remembers this performance? #TBT A post shared by Loretta Lynn (@lorettalynnofficial) on May 19, 2016 at 12:10pm PDT

One of Loretta Lynn’s neighbors spoke to Radar Online, giving a comment about her friend’s sudden stroke.

“I hadn’t heard about her stroke but it’s very sad news. She is a living legend in the area and her family are very well thought off. We often see her out and about in Nashville and her daughter Cissie posting on Facebook, I really hope she makes a full recovery.”

Tayla Lynn, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, has taken the news especially hard. She revealed through her Facebook that she had her own small children make drawings for Loretta Lynn and would be taking them to the hospital to give to her and help cheer her up.

Loretta Lynn’s daughter-in-law, Cindy Plemon, gave her daughter some words of comfort in this difficult time.

“Pray and trust that God has this and will take care of her. I surely will be praying for your precious Memaw. Call me during the night if you can’t sleep. Love you and all the family,” she wrote on Facebook.

Tayla has stated that she grew up watching Loretta Lynn perform with her father and that their performances together inspired her to become a singer herself. She began going on stage with her grandmother when she was 4 or 5, she said.

“I can’t remember a time that I wasn’t in the wings in some town somewhere, watching my memaw and my daddy on stage.”

As of today, Loretta Lynn’s publicist has confirmed that she is still in the hospital and continues to make progress toward a full recovery.

Currently, she is in the hospital in Nashville, her hometown.

The star played two 85th birthday shows to celebrate her landmark year with her fans on April 14-15 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, but fans will be issued a refund for the upcoming shows she has had to cancel.

“Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed,” her publicist stated.

Wonderful night at @billboard #womeninmusic with @selenagomez #Loretta360 A post shared by Loretta Lynn (@lorettalynnofficial) on Dec 11, 2015 at 6:31pm PST

Loretta Lynn is an incredibly successful singer and has had an amazing career that is amazingly still going. She is the most awarded female country music artist.

The fascinating figure has also had a film made about her life, entitled Coal Miner’s Daughter, which depicted her tumultuous marriage with her late husband.

The country music legend also owns a ranch in Hurricane Hills in Nashville, which features a recording studio and a museum and she holds three holiday concerts there each year.

The ranch also features a replica of the cabin she grew up in, in addition to a large plantation home that Lynn used to live in. Fans and tourists alike are invited to come tour the area.

For 30 years, she also hosted the world’s largest amateur motocross race.

[Featured Image by Brian Ach/Stringer/Getty Images]