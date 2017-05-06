Kim Kardashian Celebrates Cinco With Sisters, Kanye West Deletes All Of His Social Media Accounts

Kim Kardashian celebrated Cinco de Mayo and the launch of her new children’s clothing line with her sisters in Los Angeles. Kanye West was nowhere to be found but he mysteriously deleted all of his social media accounts the same day.

Kim Kardashian, 36, was joined by her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks to celebrate, according to Daily Mail.

Kim wore a figure-hugging black outfit with her hair worn sleek straight. She flashed some cleavage in a tight, black bodysuit. The reality star paired it with black jeans from her sister Khloe’s denim line, Good American Apparel.

Kourtney, 38, also showed off some cleavage in a white bodysuit but paired it with a pair of trendy, white track pants and red heels.

Me encanta este conjunto de kourtney… #KourtneyKardashian Si te gusta dame un ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ A post shared by Maria Angeles (@angeles4836) on May 6, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

Khloe, 32, also joined her celebrity sisters in a pair of light blue Good American jeans, a long-sleeve white top with a pair of lace-up gray heels.

Kris Jenner looked more formal for the outing in a pair of trousers and a blazer.

Kardashian family friend, Jonathan Cheban also joined them for the celebration.

The family enjoyed margaritas and each other’s company for hours at the restaurant.

Kim and Kourtney later shared on Instagram that they all went back to the house to decorate cupcakes with the kids.

Kim’s kids, North and Saint, and Kourtney’s kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign were all seen making pastries and laughing with their cousins on Snapchat.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on May 6, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Kourtney made sure to upload a photo watching the basketball game, supporting her boyfriend Tristan Thompson with her sister, Kourtney. The 32-year-old said that they never film themselves watching TV for Keeping Up With The Kardashians but that they had made an exception for her boyfriend’s Cavaliers’ game.

We never film us watching TV but tonight we made an exception! LOL #CavsNation A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 5, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

Along with Kanye, Rob Kardashian was missing from the family festivities. Kendall and Kylie Jenner did not make an appearance at the Cinco de Mayo dinner either.

Kanye West, 39, has been taking a break from the public. The rapper did not join his wife at the Met Gala on Monday of last week and is said to be spending time with his kids and enjoying living life out of the spotlight.

West suspiciously deleted all of his social media accounts the same day as he and Kim’s Calabasas children’s clothing line dropped on TheKidsSupply.com.

Apparently I have to have children ASAP bc @KimKardashian has a kids clothing line — katelyn???? (@yourworshipness) May 5, 2017

Kim and Kanye had collaborated on the line together. The reality star even bragged about how her rapper husband drew the logo for the new line, “Kanye hand drew our KIDS logo.”

Kim made sure to promote the Calabasas line plenty on her own social media accounts. The mother-of-two shared a photo of North West on Instagram, saying that she was their inspiration for the clothing line.

#Inspo TheKidsSupply.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 5, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Staff/Getty Images]