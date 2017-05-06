YesJulz N-Word Footage Surfaces After Controversial Tweet Deleted, Dropped From Two Toronto Shows

YesJulz has found herself in the line of fire after recently tweeting and then deleting a post containing the N-word. The fallout has not been pretty, with several blogs citing the incident and calling YesJulz a “culture vulture” and condemning her rise to fame as being nothing more than cultural appropriation at its finest.

As the N-word controversy heats up, footage of the infamous social media star has reportedly surfaced where YesJulz, whose real name is Julieanna Goddard, didn’t merely post a picture of the shirt with the shocking word emblazoned across the front. She was caught saying it out loud as well and now it looks like she might be facing some serious career damage as at least two shows have been canceled with many calling for a YesJulz boycott.

It all started when YesJulz tweeted a picture of a T-shirt that said, “N***as lie a lot.” In the comment above the picture, YesJulz asked, “So…Can I wear this?”

The backlash was instant, calling out the social media star for even posting the picture of the shirt in the first place. To make matters worse, this isn’t the first time (or the second or the third) that YesJulz has been accused of appropriating. She also has posted plenty that caused some backlash in order to gain attention for herself, including commentary on why black women hate her. For those who might be wondering, YesJulz believes it’s because black men love her. While that might be part of the reason why she’s managed to garner so much hate, it’s definitely not the whole story.

Naturally, YesJulz tried hard to stop the social media fallout after posting the controversial N-word emblazoned shirt. She wrote, “Guys, I was calling out some1 who suggested that I wear this t-shirt he made. I clearly wouldn’t wear it. That was what the tweet meant. Sorry if I offended anyone, that was and never is my intention.”

It turns out that YesJulz quick apology and explanation wasn’t enough to keep her on the roster for two different Toronto appearances that she was scheduled to make this month. Both the uTOpia Music Fest and the WIPP (Women Inspiring Passion and Purpose) conference dropped YesJulz from their roster immediately after learning of her latest social media snafu. Both groups tweeted out a statement regarding removing YesJulz that can be seen below.

It turns out that, despite YesJulz’ Twitter apology, the N-word is something she is clearly comfortable using. After all of the outrage over the now-deleted tweet, Uproxx shared a short video of YesJulz using the phrase “yes n***a” when talking to one of her friends. Does this prove that if Twitter hadn’t erupted in disgust, she might actually have worn that shirt?

Apparently, those who put together the WIPP conference were unaware of YesJulz’ previous controversies regarding the N-word and accusations of cultural appropriation prior to their booking her for a panel. After the Twitter fallout over the controversial T-shirt, a WIPP spokesperson gave a statement to Fader that said, “We are here to empower women through our content and have no tolerance for racial insensitivity.”

The huge controversy didn’t seem to stop YesJulz from any other engagements that were planned. On Saturday, she showed up and partied plenty at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. YesJulz has taken the stage and been right up front for several high profile performances and seems to be having a blast. She doesn’t seem upset at all by the massive outcry that is still going on Twitter.

